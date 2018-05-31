If you are looking for a potential next investment into a rare car, look no more. Here’s the perfect supercar from the previous decade in showroom condition and with only 7,297 miles (11,743 kilometers) on the clocks.

It is a unique Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster from 2009 we are talking about, currently listed for sale at MotorGT. Purchased originally in Canada, the supercar was imported into the United States and is currently located in Florida. Under the beautifully shaped skin is a hand-built 5.5-liter biturbo V8 with 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts), mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox with three driving modes.

But what makes this particular SLR one of the most exclusive cars in the world is its paint. The car is said to be the only existing SLR Roadster painted in Ivory exterior color. The extreme color combo also includes a contrasting two-tone red-black roof, and a striking red leather interior. Needless to say, the paint is in pristine condition.

Not only is it a very well-kept example, but it’s also pretty loaded, too. It comes with carbon fiber ceramic brake discs with eight-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the back, power adjustable carbon fiber bucket seats, power windows, keyless entry, power steering with telescopic steering wheel, xenon headlights, and much more. The seats are extra-large for more comfort and are finished in a color, inspired by the 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing.

Given the vehicle’s equipment and perfect condition, the asked price of $438,800 at the moment seems quite fair. We’ve seen examples of the SLR selling for several times more money, so the price makes this particular car even more desirable. Also, don’t forget the fact that it’s been available on MotorGT for nearly eight months now, so the seller might be willing to further discuss the price on serious interest.

