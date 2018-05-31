It's a concept for now, but it might go into production as early as 2021. Fingers crossed.
The Essentia concept graced the stage of the New York Auto Show at the end of March, bringing its swoopy coupe body to signal Genesis’ aspirations towards introducing a posh grand tourer some years from now. We might not have to wait a very long time to check it out at a dealership as the company has already announced it’s trying to make it happen, with a 2021 release being considered.
While we’re patiently waiting for a production version to see the light of day, the glamorous all-electric concept is being shown in different parts of the world for more and more people to admire its lovely carbon fiber body. Case in point, the Essentia made a big splash at the annual Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event to prove it’s a veritable head-turner as all eyes were on the concept while it was silently cruising along the shores of Lake Como in Italy.
From the butterfly doors to the intricate copper-painted wheels (I don’t want to be the guy that has to wash those), the Essentia hints at a very promising design language for Hyundai’s standalone premium brand. Then there’s the minimalist interior proving less is more with an uncluttered look while being chock-full of the latest tech. Best part? Despite being a somewhat futuristic concept, it still has a steering wheel and if you go back and read the press release, you won’t find any of the following words: “autonomous,” “self-driving,” or “driverless.”
The low-slung coupe is not only pretty, but seriously quick, needing a mere three seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill. Genesis’ all-electric vehicle packs several electric motors and a high-density battery pack. While technical specifications have not been disclosed, we do know the concept offers a level of performance similar to sports cars wrapped in an electric luxury coupe package.
Hopefully, the Essentia is more than just a tease and Genesis will bring it to the market.
Video: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube