It also packs a lot more torque than the XE S upon which it's based.
Jaguar has made it abundantly clear it won’t be giving the XE sports sedan the SVR treatment, but this tuner has taken matters into its own hands by working on an amped-up XE S. The German aftermarket specialists at Arden are coming out with a comprehensive package focusing primarily on the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine.
When it leaves the gates of the two factories in the United Kingdom where it’s produced, the stylish sedan with its six-cylinder mill develops a healthy 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. That wasn’t enough in Arden’s vision, prompting the tuner to kick things up a notch by massaging the V6 to churn an extra 83 hp and 98 lb-ft (133 Nm) for a grand total of 463 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm).
While performance numbers haven’t been disclosed by Arden, it goes without saying the upgraded XE S is both quicker and faster than the standard model. As a refresher, the stock version needs 4.9 seconds to perform the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) task and it will continue to accelerate until it hits 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides tinkering with the supercharged V6 powerhouse, Arden also spent some time customizing the exterior to make it worthy of the extra muscle coming from the engine. From the dual-vented hood and large rear wing to the 20-inch wheels and the sporty diffuser, this modified Jaguar seems fast even when standing still. Aside from looking sportier, the performance sedan is also sleeker than before as some of the changes focused on boosting the car’s aerodynamic efficiency by improving the airflow.
Rounding off the list of niceties are the embroidered floor mats and fancy leather upholstery, but images with the interior have not been provided by Arden so we’re going to have to take their word for it.
Arden Automobilbau GmbH once again proves to be in a class of its own when it comes to refining the Jaguar XE and presents the spectacular complete reconstruction Arden AJ 24 RS in addition to its extensive range of refit parts. Thanks to 463 hp raw engine power, extended construction aerodynamics, 20” forged wheels and adjustable thread chassis, the Jaguar specialist from Krefeld awakens the slumbering racing genes of the automotive feline predator.
“Real racing sensations for the road” - under this motto Arden perfectly balances the individual components of the aerodynamic package. The result is impressive styling with optimised airflow over the vehicle's silhouette and additional downthrust for increased curve speeds. Front spoiler, rear apron, bonnet, rear spoiler and side sills were newly designed to that end, and integrated in the Jaguar. In addition, Arden enlarges the sides of the XE at the front and rear wheel arches, thus making room for wide base tyres and the thread chassis.
Specially adapted to the increased requirements of the mid-size sedan, Arden mounts the ultralight forged wheel “Sportline GT“ in a 20” format. The dynamic design of the delicate spokes don’t just give a striking, sporty look, they also guarantee a balanced load distribution, resulting in increased load-bearing capacity.
Powerful performance increase is at the heart of the AJ 24 RS. Included in the scope of the upgrade are a sports exhaust system, new engine management, as well as an overhaul of the serial compressor. The result for the engine of the XE S 3.0 V6 is some 84 PS /62 kW of additional performance, and 133 Nm of additional torque.
As a supplement to the existing standard interior, Arden offers accessories from stylish aluminium. Pedals and footrest guarantee racing flair and perfectly complement the embroidered Arden floor mat set. All the way to full leather upholstery, everything is available in precise workmanship on demand.