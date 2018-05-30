Last month, Dodge announced one lucky bidder at the upcoming June 20-23 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction would be the new owner of the final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the last Dodge Viper. The automaker is auctioning off both as a pair. There’ll be no way to split the two iconic Dodge vehicles until after you own them. How much will the pair go for? Well, the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat VIN0001 raised $1.65 million for charity in 2014. These two should go for much more than that. Now today, Dodge has announced that final Demon has finally rolled off the assembly line at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.

You might be wondering why the Demon isn’t that promised Viper Red. Dodge says the 2018 Demon will now travel to an upfit center for its final stages of assembly. That includes the hand-painted exclusive Viper Red exterior color, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon vehicle badging, and one-of-a-kind VIN instrument panel badging. That black exterior color will be gone in no time. This is the last 840-horsepower Demon of the limited run car. Only 3,300 units were produced.

The other vehicle going up for auction as a pair in what Dodge calls “The Ultimate Last Chance” is the 2017 Dodge Viper – that is until the Viper returns in a few rumored years. Combined horsepower between the two is an astounding 1,485. The Viper packs an 8.4-liter V10 engine producing 645 hp. The Viper includes aerospace-grade lightweight carbon fiber body, iconic side exhaust, and massive 14-inch-wide rear tires. It, too, will be painted in Viper Red. The car features carbon-fiber exterior accents, black Alcantara leather seats, an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge, and authentication kit.

Dodge says 100 percent of the proceeds will United Way.

Source: Dodge