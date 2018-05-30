It’ll be sold as a pair with the last 2017 Dodge Viper ever produced.
Last month, Dodge announced one lucky bidder at the upcoming June 20-23 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction would be the new owner of the final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the last Dodge Viper. The automaker is auctioning off both as a pair. There’ll be no way to split the two iconic Dodge vehicles until after you own them. How much will the pair go for? Well, the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat VIN0001 raised $1.65 million for charity in 2014. These two should go for much more than that. Now today, Dodge has announced that final Demon has finally rolled off the assembly line at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.
You might be wondering why the Demon isn’t that promised Viper Red. Dodge says the 2018 Demon will now travel to an upfit center for its final stages of assembly. That includes the hand-painted exclusive Viper Red exterior color, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon vehicle badging, and one-of-a-kind VIN instrument panel badging. That black exterior color will be gone in no time. This is the last 840-horsepower Demon of the limited run car. Only 3,300 units were produced.
The other vehicle going up for auction as a pair in what Dodge calls “The Ultimate Last Chance” is the 2017 Dodge Viper – that is until the Viper returns in a few rumored years. Combined horsepower between the two is an astounding 1,485. The Viper packs an 8.4-liter V10 engine producing 645 hp. The Viper includes aerospace-grade lightweight carbon fiber body, iconic side exhaust, and massive 14-inch-wide rear tires. It, too, will be painted in Viper Red. The car features carbon-fiber exterior accents, black Alcantara leather seats, an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge, and authentication kit.
Dodge says 100 percent of the proceeds will United Way.
Source: Dodge
Final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
DESTINED FOR STARDOM: Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rolls Off Assembly Line
May 30, 2018, Brampton, Ontario - The last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, assembled at the FCA US Brampton Assembly Plant (Ontario, Canada), rolled off the line today in the first step toward making horsepower history at the June 20-23 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction. The limited-production, world record-setting 2018 Demon and the last 2017 Dodge Viper hand-built American supercar will be auctioned as a pair in “The Ultimate Last Chance” end-of-an-era offer with 100 percent of the hammer proceeds from the sale going to the United Way.
After leaving the Brampton plant, the last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will travel to an upfit center for its final stages of assembly, which includes adding a hand-painted exclusive Viper Red exterior color, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon vehicle badging and a one-of-a-kind VIN instrument panel badging.
Production of the Challenger SRT Demon was limited to one model year and 3,300 units.
The winning bidder at the June 20-23 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction, held at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, takes home a combined 1,485 horsepower: the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the industry’s first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car with the most powerful production V-8 engine and 20-plus industry-first, drag-performance features – and the 645-horsepower Dodge Viper with an 8.4L V-10 engine, aerospace-grade lightweight carbon fiber body, iconic side exhaust and massive 14-inch wide rear tires.
Additional details on this once-in-a-lifetime Dodge Challenger SRT Demon/Dodge Viper Barrett-Jackson auction lot are available at DodgeGarage.com.
Leaving behind a 25-year legacy with more track records than any other production car, production of the V-10-powered Dodge Viper concluded at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit in August 2017. The last production 2017 Dodge Viper is styled in homage to the first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10 with its Viper Red exterior and black interior. The car (VIN ending in 731948) includes exterior carbon fiber accents, black Alcantara leather seats and an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge and authentication kit.
Dodge//SRT and Barrett-Jackson have collaborated before with charity as the winner. A one-of-a-kind 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, VIN0001, raised $1.65 million for charity in 2014 — at the time more than any other car in Barrett-Jackson history.