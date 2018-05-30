The McLaren 720S is an absolute monster of a supercar. It features a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Those figures allow for especially impressive performance in a coupe that weighs just 3,128 pounds (1,419 kilograms). A new video shows off just how quickly the 720S can use its performance to reach 189 miles per hour (304 kilometers per hour) in less than 20 seconds.

The driver here puts the 720S into Launch Mode, waits for the turbos to reach full boost, and then speeds away. The velocities build very quickly, and the speedometer shows 304 kph for a split second before the person behind the wheel throws out the anchor and starts dropping back down through the gears. The coupe reaches nearly 200 mph (322 kph) as easily as most vehicles hit 60 mph (96 kph).

The 720S gets more impressive with every video that comes out. For example, a clip last year showed a stock coupe covering the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds at 147 mph (236 kph). Another vid proved the McLaren could beat a Ferrari F12 TDF and Porsche 918 from a roll, too. If you don't mind getting into serious trouble, the 720S can outrun the cops, too.

It's hard to imagine the person that would see a vehicle with this level of performance and still want more. McLaren knows these folks exist, though, and an even hotter 720S is on the way. The Long Tail variant would feature revisions to the body for better aerodynamics and a boost in output from the biturbo 4.0-liter. The adjustments would likely raise the top speed quite a bit above the existing 220 mph (360 kph) max velocity.

Source: Motorsport Magazine via YouTube