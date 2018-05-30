Hide press release Show press release

THE INSPIRATION

COLOR ART PROJECT

Passion is the inspiration of this project. Devotion for excel- lence, beauty, speed, colors and art. Foglizzo, Pagani and Shalemar Sharbatly have one thing in common - “Passion”

The automotive industry is part of Foglizzo’s and Pagani’s DNA, where together they share constant challenge to exceed technical performances, pursuit of pure functional beauty and proud of their Italian craftsmanship. On the other hand, the colorful world of Shalemar Sharbatly, where the wild inspira- tion is tempered by a rigorous thought, perfectly matches with Foglizzo’s quest to offer the widest range of colors in leather. Even if there is not one universal definition of art, Foglizzo be- lieves art is the conscious creation of something beautiful and meaningful using skill and imagination. Sharing this idea with Pagani and Shalemar Sharbatly, Foglizzo is able to promote the creation of a “moving piece of art”.

Horacio Pagani offered the unique Zonda S, known by the enthusiasts as world lap record for a homologated car around the Nürburgring in June 2002. The car is the perfect synthesis of technology and emotion, every single detail has a functional meaning, like the best design projects, but able to sublimate in a form that speaks the language of art and beauty.

Horacio Pagani began this adventure with barely any means. Until 1998 he funded the Zonda C12 project exclusively by himself, aware that no one would believe in such a challenge if he himself had doubted. The intention was to create a car so captivating on an emotional level that a customer would buy it without even thinking.

The car was supposed to have the sensual traits. Horacio thought of combining the sinuosity of a curvy woman with the aggressive look of a fighter-bomber, that is, the ultimate ex- pression of speed, technology, exaggeration and engineering, taking as stylistic inspiration the cars of LeMans of the late 80s and early 90s.

The Pagani Zonda can be considered one of the world’s greatest super cars. While the Zonda does not have as long a his- tory of sports cars, its speed and stylish design have made it a true instant classic.

With the help of D-Factory Italia, international wrapping specialist for cars (as well as aviation, yachting and interior de- sign), the voluptuous shapes of the Zonda have been covered with a film to protect the metal sheets and create an immacu- late canvas for Shalemar Sharbatly.

Shalemar is an internationally celebrated painter that intro- duced the art world to a new concept called “Moving Art,” an initiative intended to move art beyond the elitist walls of the gallery. Shalemar Sharbatly is focusing on turning everyday objects — like cars — into conceptual pieces that have been seen by millions and is a visceral idea of using art as a vehicle. Colors are the messengers of her art, she chooses colors to produce a certain mood or atmosphere, to create space, light, and shadow, or to introduce symbolic associations.

The first color pigments—a combination of soil, animal fat, burnt charcoal, and chalk—as early as 40,000 years ago, creat- ing a basic palette of five colors: red, yellow, brown, black, and white. Since then, the history of color has been one of per- petual discovery and the modern technologies brought colors which never seen before. Here, the vision of Shalemar meets the Foglizzo know-how, with the ability to create any shade of color for leather to meet their client’s requests. A process, the leather color matching, that is a delicate balance of scientific precision, skilled craftsmanship and humanistic sensibility, be- cause Foglizzo’s final goal is to preserve the original soft touch of the leather, the durability and comfort while improving its inner beauty qualities.



THE FINAL PIECE



After 4 days of intense work Shalemar Sharbatly hand painted the entire Pagani Zonda S. The colors run from cool shades

to warm hues, in a continuous flux of strokes and emotions that enhance the original shapes of the car. The final result is a piece of art which seems to embrace motion even when it staring in front of you, showing its outrageous beauty.

Foglizzo

Foglizzo, since 1921, has successfully architected the very best solutions to meet the needs and enhance the value of envi- ronments designed by our clients providing top quality leather. The pursuit of excellence and the quality of the service are core values for our business. The creation of bespoke leather to fit one’s most sophisticated desires is part of our DNA. Con- necting past, present and future, we continue an exceptional tradition of craft, innovation and creativity to create beautiful, unique leather.

Over the years, Foglizzo has become one the most respected suppliers for private jets, high-end aviation projects, high-qual- ity private yachts, high end residential, boutique hotels, ex- clusive cars and top brands retails due to our culture of ex- cellence, rigorous innovation and one of the largest leather collection available. From furniture to walls and architectural details such as headboards and hand railings, Foglizzo brings unparalleled artisanal skill whose leather is as functional as it is desirable.

Foglizzo design process is one-of-a-kind, completely tailored to express our clients’ unique design styles. For generations, Foglizzo Leather has honed technical skills alongside the ability to understand and meet our clients’ most sophisticated requirements. Because of this history, an ingrained capability for engineering bespoke leather hides that surpass expectations is at the very heart of Foglizzo.

With one of the largest collection, Foglizzo is leader in the sector of leather craft for the restoration of antique cars. We can personalise leathers with any aesthetic and technical re- quirement, in term of colours, bi-colours, embossing, shining or treatments. Its collection includes also original embosses from the 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, used by most of the car manufac- turers, a unique resource for restores and amateurs of antique cars.



Foglizzo Leather Goods

The latest addiction to the Foglizzo activities is the division Foglizzo Leather Goods, a new challenge to design and hand- craft exceptional products characterised by the best Foglizzo leather, artful engineering and enduring form, symbolizing ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship at its best.

Each piece is carefully handcrafted by expert Italian artisans who combine time-honoured and sophisticated techniques to ensure precision and superlative quality.

The Foglizzo Bespoke Experience takes personalization even further by involving the client in each step and offering exclu- sive design services to fullfill his or her personal style. With an extensive range of custom details, every FLG product is distinct and its construction process a unique experience.



Pagani Automobili

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. is an Italian Supercar manufacturer. The company was founded in 1998 by Horacio Pagani and is based in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena, Italy.

The philosophy driving the company embraces a concept borrowed from the Renaissance and embodied by the great Leonardo da Vinci who, over 500 years ago, once stated: “Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand.”

Pagani Automobili creates in accordance with this inspirational creed, combining technique and taste, functionality and aesthetics, handcraft work and technological know-how.



Shalemar Sharbatly

Shalemar Sharbatly is a larger than life personality whose background refuses to fit into any conventional narrative. She has become an internationally celebrated painter and won nu- merous prizes and held exhibitions and shows in some of the world’s finest art galleries and institutions.

Shalemar Sharbatly introduced the art world to a new concept called “Moving Art,” an initiative intended to move art beyond the elitist walls of the gallery. Shalemar’s use of art as a vehi- cle for challenging perceptions is not just limited to reflections on Saudi Arabia. Her current projects look to take art out of elite spaces such as galleries and into the street domain. She is focusing on turning everyday objects into conceptual pieces — although perhaps in reference to her Saudi roots one of her most famous works is a painted Porsche — that has been seen by millions and is a visceral idea of using art as a vehicle. Her hand-painted Porche has been displayed at the Louvre muse- um in Paris.

Looking forward, Shalemar Sharbatly wants to bring the same imagination she used towards cars towards people themselves and hosted a fashion show in the US, where models showed off trousers and jackets that fitted her vision of personality through color.

Asked what her dream ambition she explained that ‘one day I want to paint everybody on the street.’ What is in no doubt is that she is a one woman ‘artistic spring’ that has the potential to add a huge variety of colors to a understudied and unex- plored area of Saudi Arabia’s cultural sphere.



D-Factory Italia

D-Factory Italia, international company specialized in cars personalization (also active in aviation, yachting and interior design), is characterized by a workmanship quality at the highest level. Improving the look of a car is part of the D-Factory operations: from the study of design and creativity to the realization of wrapping, application of Stone-Guard, up to the complete detailing of the car . The company has exploited all its mastery in the careful work of covering the voluptuous surfaces of the Zonda. It was necessary to create a white canvas, to allow Shalemar Sharbatly to complete his work of art: for this reason, D-Factory applied a protective film for sheet metal with the aim of not affecting the Pagani bodywork and allowing the painter to customize the shapes and colors to your liking.