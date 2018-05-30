Another day, another BMW M5 versus Mercedes-AMG E63 drag race. The result is (approximately) 1:1 so far with one triumph for both the German sedans. Now it’s time to see which one is the quicker in a third, final drag challenge.

But before that, just think for a second – aren't we living in a great era for the automotive industry? Today, you can buy a family (!) sedan with more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in around three seconds. It’s a world gone mad with new drag race superstars, and we can only sit back and admire the show.

Back to the new drag race, this time it’s performed by the folks over at Cars.co.za, who say it is one of the closest drag races they’ve ever done. It’s important to note the performance sedan from Mercedes is in S version, which means it has a bit more power than the “standard” M5 without the Competition Package. The biggest advantage for the fastest E-Class in the history comes in the torque game, where it has 74 pound-feet (100 Newton-meters) more than its Bavarian rival.

Apparently, that’s not really a problem for the M5, which takes two wins out of two starts. In the first race, the Mercedes had a bad start, but the second run is really, really close. At the finish line, the two cars are separated by microscopic four hundreds of a second. Still, it’s a win for the BMW.

We were quite sure we are going to be satisfied to finally see which one is the quicker car, the M5 or the E63. But… the drivers and the atmospheric conditions are always different, and they can greatly affect the outcome of the race. So, we might need another drag duel between the two super sedans. Anyone?

Source: Cars.co.za on YouTube