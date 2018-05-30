Hide press release Show press release

BMW model revision measures for summer 2018

All petrol engine and plug-in hybrid models currently offered are now fitted as standard with a petrol engine particulate filter – model selection for the BMW X3 expanded to include a second BMW M Performance automobile – BMW X4 also available with an additional in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine – 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard for numerous other models of the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series, BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series.

Munich. BMW continues to consistently pursue the improvement of emissions in all combustion engines in summer 2018. As of July 2018, all petrol and plug-in hybrid models of the brand available in Germany will be fitted as standard with a petrol engine particulate filter and thus will already comply with the exhaust standard Euro 6d-TEMP. BluePerformance Technology including SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection has been a standard feature of all BMW diesel models since March 2018. This means they all offer highly efficient, multi-stage exhaust gas treatment consisting of NOx storage catalytic converter and SCR system (Selective Catalytic Reduction). Due to the particularly effective reduction of particulate emissions achieved, these comply with what will then be the most rigorous exhaust standard, namely Euro 6d-TEMP. In addition, another 39 diesel models will be going on the market with Euro 6d-TEMP rating.

Additional model variants of the BMW X3 and the BMW X4 will be available from August 2018 onwards. As early as July 2018 there will be an increase in the number of models in the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series, BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series which are fitted as standard with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Another newcomer to the model range is the BMW 1 Series Edition Metropolitan.

For the BMW 530e iPerformance Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.113.1 l/100 km*; combined CO2 emissions: 49 – 44 g/km), the optional equipment item BMW Wireless Charging will be available ex works from July 2018. The option BMW Connected eDrive Services available for the BMW i and BMW iPerformance automobiles will also include the BMW Digital Charging Service in future. What is more, an aerodynamics package is available for the BMW i8 Roadster (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption 14.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 46 g/km).

BMW X3 and BMW X4: new model variations with in-line 6-cylinder engines.

With the premiere of the BMW X3 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 6.4 l/100 km; combined CO2emissions 172 – 169 g/km*), the number of engines available to choose from for the Sports Activity Vehicle in the premium mid-range segment increases to seven. What is more, this newcomer is now the second BMW M Performance model in the series. In the BMW X3 M40d, an in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine generates a peak output of 240 kW/326 hp and a maximum torque of 680 N m already available at 1 750 rpm thanks to multi-stage turbocharging and common rail direct injection with piezo injectors, accelerating the car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

A second in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine will be offered for the Sports Activity Coupé as of August 2018. The power unit in the new BMW X4 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 6.0 – 5.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 158 – 153 g/km*) generates a peak output of 195 kW/265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. It takes the car just 5.8 seconds to accelerate from standing to 100 km/h. All new model variants of the BMW X3 and the BMW X4 are fitted as standard with an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission.

8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard in additional models.

Fast gearshifts, a high level of shift comfort and excellent efficiency are the benefits of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission, now to become a standard feature of numerous additional BMW models as of July 2018. In the premium compact segment, the BMW 120i 3 door and the BMW 120 i 5 door (combined fuel consumption: 6.1 – 5.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 139 – 134 g/km) will also feature automatic gear selection as standard in future. Meanwhile the further enhanced shift dynamics of the 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission can be experienced as standard in the BMW M140i 3 door and the BMW M140i 5 door (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 – 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 169 – 168 g/km).

In the BMW 3 Series, eight additional models will be fitted with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard from July 2018 onwards. These are the BMW 320i Gran Turismo (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 6.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 143 – 141 g/km) and the BMW 320i xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 6.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 148 – 146 g/km), the BMW 320i xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 6.7 – 6.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 154 – 151 g/km) and the BMW 320i xDrive Gran Turismo (combined fuel consumption: 6.8 – 6.7 l/100 km; combined COCO2 emissions 156 – 152 g/km). The models BMW 330i Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 6.1 – 6.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 140 – 137 g/km) and BMW 330i Touring (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 145 g/km) and BMW 340i Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 168 g/km) and the BMW 340i xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 7.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 174 g/km) will also include an automatic transmission as a standard fitting in the future.

Six model variants of the BMW 4 Series will benefit from the new standard engine-transmission combination, too: the BMW 420i Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.4 – 6.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 146 – 143 g/km), the BMW 420i xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 – 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 151 – 148 g/km), the BMW 430i Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 148 – 144 g/km) and the BMW 430i Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 6.1 – 6.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 140 – 137 g/km) and the BMW 440i Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 170 g/km) and the BMW 440i xDrive Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 174 g/km).

The range of models fitted as standard with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission in future is rounded off with the BMW 520d Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 4.6 – 4.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 121 – 117 g/km) and the BMW 520d Touring (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 128 – 123 g/km).

Well equipped for the city: BMW 1 Series Edition Metropolitan.

Urban mobility in a premium compact model takes on an extra touch of style in the BMW 1 Series Edition Metropolitan. The Edition model, available as a BMW 1 Series 3 door and a BMW 1 Series 5, has numerous equipment features that are specifically designed to enhance comfort and driving pleasure in urban traffic. These include the navigation system Business, Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear of the vehicle, rear view camera, parking assistant, road sign detection, Speed Limit Info, Comfort Access and an instrument cluster with extended features. The Edition model is available in conjunction with the Urban Line model and all engine variants with the exception of the BMW M140i.

New paint finishes and interior design features for the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6er Gran Turismo.

The selection of paint finishes for the BMW 5 Series Sedan and the BMW 5 Series Touring will be extended in summer 2018 to include the variant Frozen Dark Silver metallic, whose silken matt surface creates a particularly expressive look. This body finish will also be offered for the high-performance sedan BMW M5 (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100km; combined CO2 emissions: 241 g/100km, provisional values), for which it is also possible to select the variant Frozen Marina Bay Blue metallic – likewise a new option.

From July 2018, the optionally available electroplating applications for selected controls will make for an exclusive sheen in the interior of the BMW 5 Series Sedan, the BMW 5 Series Touring and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. This high-quality surface refinement is applied to the steering wheel switches, the start/stop button, the volume control on the audio system, the air conditioning controls and the switch panels on the driver and front passenger doors.

BMW 7 Series: BMW Individual composition that can be combined with other exterior finishes.

The BMW Individual composition provides a highly exclusive ambience in the interior of the BMW 7 Series Sedan by means of exquisite materials and a subtly harmonised colour scheme. The option comprising BMW Individual full Merino fine-grain leather trim, BMW Individual interior trim finishers, a BMW Individual leather steering wheel and a BMW Individual roof liner can be combined with additional body finishes from July 2018 onwards. In future the selection will also include the variants Alpine White non-metallic, Sapphire Black metallic, Kashmir Silver metallic, Glacier Silver metallic, Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Jatoba metallic, Magellan Grey metallic, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect metallic and Atlas Cedar metallic.

Aerodynamics package for the BMW i8 Roadster.

The plug-in hybrid drive of the BMW i8 Roadster (combined fuel consumption 2,0 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption 14,5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 46 g/km) guarantees a particularly progressive combination of sporty dynamic performance and efficiency for open-top driving. The car's supreme driving properties can be further optimised by means of the new aerodynamics package. This is made up of a dual-section front splitter and a spoiler lip for the rear of the two-seater model.

Charging is simpler than fuelling: launch of BMW Wireless Charging.

The innovative option BMW Wireless Charging offers maximum comfort when charging the high-voltage battery of a plug-in hybrid model. BMW is the world's first automobile manufacturer to offer a system of inductive charging where a cable is no longer required to feed electric current into the vehicle's battery. From 2018, BMW Wireless Charging will be among the optional equipment items available for the BMW 530e iPerformance ex works: it comprises a "car pad" for the vehicle and an inductive charging station known as a "ground pad", which can be installed on the floor of a garage, for example.

The contactless transfer of energy is carried out via an electromagnetic field between the two components and can be initiated as soon as the vehicle has reached park position over the ground pad. This makes charging a high-voltage battery even easier than filling a fuel tank.

New for BMW i and BMW i Performance automobiles: BMW Connected eDrive Services with BMW Digital Charging Service.

In future, the option BMW Connected eDrive Services will cover all digital services that help optimise comfort, everyday practicality and efficiency in vehicles that are electrically powered. This new optional equipment feature will be available from July 2018 for the BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption 13.6 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km) and the BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: l/100 km; combined power consumption 14.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km), the BMW i8 Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 42 g/km) and the BMW i8 Roadster as well as for the BMW 225xe iPerformance (combined fuel consumption: 2.5 – 2.3 l/100 km; combined power consumption 13.7 – 13.4 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 57 – 52 g/km) and the BMW 530e iPerformance. It includes Remote Services, which allows the doors to be remotely locked and unlocked, and also eDrive Services complete with charging station search, as well as enabling the range and charge status to be displayed on a smartphone.

What is more, the BMW Digital Charging Service can be used in the first three years after the car has been newly registered. This enables intelligent charging with optimised cost efficiency and preferential use of self-generated solar power.

An overview: the new BMW models in summer 2018* BMW X3 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X3 M40d 240/326 6.5 – 6.4 172 – 169 BMW X4 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X4 xDrive30d 195/265 6.0 – 5.8 158 – 153



All model revision measures available from start of production in July resp. August 2018.