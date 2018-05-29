The Mercedes-AMG Project One has to be one of the most anticipated hypercars in recent memory. Well, this and maybe the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Both are ushering in a new era of supercars that the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 started. The AMG Project One is a combination of pure brute force and mild electrification. Mercedes unveiled the Project One in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and it appears the German automaker is still tooling the car around to potential – or already committed – customers. The the_luxurious_cars Instagram account caught the Project One trying to make a secret appearance in Monaco. Make sure you click through to Instagram to check out all the photos. There are even two videos of the hypercar.

Looking through the photos, you’ll notice the Project One has an unusually tall ride height compared to previous photos. No, this isn’t some off-road version. The added ride height is likely from some sort of suspension travel extension used for protection during transportation. The last thing Mercedes would want is to damage its multi-million-dollar supercar delivering it to potential customers. That would just be bad business.

Even though it’s been months since Mercedes-AMG made the Project One official, there’s still a lot we don’t know. The powertrain – a combination of a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 and two electric motors to power the front wheels – makes between 1,000 and 1,000 horsepower. Earlier this year in February, five months after the official unveiling, we don’t even know with certainty how much the Project One will weigh. It’s said to tip the scales between 1,300 and 1,400 kilograms (2,866 and 3,086 pounds).

Mercedes plans to produce just 275 examples of the Project One. However, the company has received at least 1,100 purchase requests. It’s not like Mercedes is taking the car around beginning for someone to buy it. Instead, the company is likely showing customers what they’ll soon have in their own driveways.

Source: the_luxurious_cars via Instagram