There’s a new driving video coming next month, The Crew 2, and Mercedes-Benz is handing out some exclusive beta codes for those wanting to not only get in on the action but also drive the Mercedes X-Class pickup truck. The truck, which isn’t coming to the U.S., is a first from the automaker and plays the pivotal role in the “Rally Raid" off-road discipline of the game. If you want your access code, head over to the official Mercedes-Benz Twitter or Facebook account, and look for the corresponding post. Only 5,000 players will be selected for the beta testing, which starts May 31 and ends June 4. The game hits store shelves June 29 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The version of the Mercedes X-Class gamers will play is a tad different than what you can buy off the dealership lot. Developers of The Crew 2 have given the truck some necessary off-road touches such as larger tires and a winch on the front-bumper. Gamers will also have the change to choose their desired exterior color and wheels, so they can add a touch if personalization.

It was nearly a year ago when Mercedes unveiled the X-Class – a Nissan Navara pickup with some very Mercedes touches. When the Mercedes launched, there were three engine choices. There was a diesel engine, available in either X220d or X250d trims, that will produce 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 190 hp (140 kW) respectively. A comparable gas engine will produce 165 hp (122 kW). Both will come paired to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful X350d option will be available mid-2018 with as much as 258 hp (190 kW) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.

For U.S. enthusiasts, owning The Crew 2 will be one of the few ways to experience the Mercedes X-Class pickup truck. The company has no plans to bring the truck to the U.S. Sales began last year in Germany with the X-Class making its way to South Africa and Australia early this year. It will be available in Argentina and Brazil in early 2019.

Source: Meredes-Benz, Ubisoft North America via YouTube