It’ll be the only way to experience the truck in the U.S.
There’s a new driving video coming next month, The Crew 2, and Mercedes-Benz is handing out some exclusive beta codes for those wanting to not only get in on the action but also drive the Mercedes X-Class pickup truck. The truck, which isn’t coming to the U.S., is a first from the automaker and plays the pivotal role in the “Rally Raid" off-road discipline of the game. If you want your access code, head over to the official Mercedes-Benz Twitter or Facebook account, and look for the corresponding post. Only 5,000 players will be selected for the beta testing, which starts May 31 and ends June 4. The game hits store shelves June 29 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
The version of the Mercedes X-Class gamers will play is a tad different than what you can buy off the dealership lot. Developers of The Crew 2 have given the truck some necessary off-road touches such as larger tires and a winch on the front-bumper. Gamers will also have the change to choose their desired exterior color and wheels, so they can add a touch if personalization.
It was nearly a year ago when Mercedes unveiled the X-Class – a Nissan Navara pickup with some very Mercedes touches. When the Mercedes launched, there were three engine choices. There was a diesel engine, available in either X220d or X250d trims, that will produce 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 190 hp (140 kW) respectively. A comparable gas engine will produce 165 hp (122 kW). Both will come paired to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful X350d option will be available mid-2018 with as much as 258 hp (190 kW) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.
For U.S. enthusiasts, owning The Crew 2 will be one of the few ways to experience the Mercedes X-Class pickup truck. The company has no plans to bring the truck to the U.S. Sales began last year in Germany with the X-Class making its way to South Africa and Australia early this year. It will be available in Argentina and Brazil in early 2019.
Source: Meredes-Benz, Ubisoft North America via YouTube
2018 Mercedes X-Class
Pickup with the star goes virtual: Off-road mission for Mercedes-Benz X-Class available in upcoming video game "The Crew 2"
Stuttgart. Highways, dense forests, rocky tracks – in Ubisoft® upcoming video game "The Crew 2", players experience all kinds of adventures both on and off-road in a action-packed open world – and now also at the wheel of the new X-Class from Mercedes-Benz.
The world's first pickup from a premium manufacturer is part of the virtual Open World adventure of "The Crew 2", which will be released worldwide on 29 June 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The X-Class plays the lead in a tailored mission of the "Rally Raid" discipline, which takes place off-road. Once players have successfully completed this race, they will be rewarded with the exclusive vehicle. The X-Class is also available in "free roaming" mode, which allows the entire map of the racing game to be explored.
X-Class mission available to play as part of exclusive The Crew 2 Closed Beta period from May 31 to June 4 ahead of official release
The X-Class mission is also part of the free Closed Beta Version of the game, which will be available from May 31 to June 4. During this limited period, a pool of selected players will get their hands the game before its release and experience the X-Class. Mercedes-Benz Vans is making 5000 access codes exclusively available for this purpose. These will be published as of now on social media channels Facebook (@Mercedes-Benz) and Twitter (@Mercedes-Benz) and can be redeemed on a first come, first served basis.
After entering this code at www.thecrewgame.com/beta/mercedes, players can select their desired hardware platform. A platform-specific code then makes it possible to download the actual Closed Beta Version from PlayStation Network, for Xbox Live or the PC platform Uplay. To be able to download and play the closed beta version, an Ubisoft account is required.
Individualisation of the X-Class and numerous other models from Mercedes-Benz in "The Crew 2"
The developers of "The Crew 2" have given the virtual off-roader some extreme tuning touches that differ from the equipment options available in the real world: larger tyres, a winch on the front bumper and a loading area cover prepare the pickup for the racing missions in the video game. Players can also customize their X-Class using the game's configuration options and can, for example, select their desired colour and wheels.
Furthermore numerous other models from Mercedes-Benz can be choosen in "The Crew 2". Players can select e.g the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé (1955), the C 63 AMG Black Series, the AMG GT or the GLC Coupé.
The first car racing game to be designed as a massively multiplayer online game, "The Crew" so far has 14 million players worldwide. More information is available online at:
https://thecrew-game.ubisoft.com/the-crew-2/de-DE/home/index.aspx