Motor1.com's team is the United States is currently feeling rather jealous of our colleagues in Italy after their return from the annual Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este over the weekend. The Italian crew can at least share a fantastic gallery of photos from the lavish event, and we are happy to show them off to you.

The show at the Villa d'Este ranks among the most opulent automotive events in the world, on par with the Pebble Beach Concours in the United States. Located on the shores of the Italian side of Lake Como, the site features a gorgeous landscape for showcasing these amazing machines.

This year, a vote among showgoers selected a 1968 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale (see more of it here) for the Coppa d’Oro del Concorso d’Eleganza di Villa d’Este award. It also won the BMW Group Italy Trophy and the ASI Trophy for the best preserved post-war vehicle. The car's owner Albert Spiess of Switzerland has three of them, which is rather impressive for a model with just an 18-unit production run.

Awards by category:

Ferrari 335 Sport, Spider Scaglietti, 1958, Andreas Mohringer, AT

Best of Show Lancia Astura Series III, Cabriolet, Pinin Farina, 1936, Anthony MacLean, CH

FIVA Trophy - For the best preserved pre-war car Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale, Coupé, Franco Scaglione, 1968, Albert Spiess, CH

ASI Trophy - For the best preserved post-war car Cadillac V-16, Roadster, Fleetwood, 1930, Frederick Lax, US

BMW Group Classic Trophy - For the most sensitive restoration Rolls-Royce Phantom, Brougham de Ville, Brewster & Co., 1929, Frédéric Leroux, FR

Rolls-Royce Trophy - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce Ferrari 250 GTO, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1962, Ann & Chris Cox, US

Vranken Pommery Trophy - For the best iconic car Bentley MK VI, Coupé, H. J. Mulliner, 1949, Fred Kriz, MC

Julius Baer Trophy - showcases exceptional craftsmanship from its time Lamborghini Miura P 400 SV, Coupé, Bertone, 1971, Andrej Friedman, CH

Auto & Design Trophy - For the most exciting design Bentley 4 1/2 Liter, Dual Cowl Torpedo, Jarvis & Sons, 1928, Maurits van Son, CH

Como Automobile Club Trophy - For the car driven from farthest away Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale, Coupé Scaglione, 1968, Albert Spiess, CH

BMW Group Italy Trophy Lancia Stratos Zero, Bertone Coupé, 1970, Phillip Sarofim, US

BMW Group Boys Trophy Ferrari SP38, Ferrari Coupé S. p. A. 2018, Loris Kessel Auto SA, Designer: Flavio Manzoni

In addition to showcasing an array of rare classics, a variety of modern concepts and one-offs are also on display at the Villa d'Este. This year Mazda showed off its Vision Coupé that imagined a sleek sedan from the Japanese brand. BMW also brought the M8 Concept, and the Ferrari SP38 was on display, too.