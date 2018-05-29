The Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale remains one of the most beautiful vehicles ever, even nearly 51 years after its initial introduction at the 1967 Turin Motor Show. With production totaling just 18 examples, they are an extremely rare sight unfortunately, but this video catches one on the move at the recent Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este. Not many cars are special enough to make people splay out on the ground to get the perfect photo, but this Alfa makes photographers do funny things for the ideal shot.

While Alfa technically built 18 units of the 33 Stradale, five of the chassis were for various styling concepts like the Carabo, Iguana, 33/2 Speciale, Cuneo, and Navajo, so there were actually even fewer examples of the coupe in this gorgeous body by Franco Scaglione on display here. The clip also shows off the cool dihedral doors open, and they still look amazing after all these years.

In addition, there were various tweaks to the Scaglione styling on the various cars. For example, a couple of them featured dual, stacked headlights, rather than the large, single lamp on display here. Other ones had a smooth profile instead of incorporating the large vents behind the front and rear wheels like this one at Villa D'Este. Various windshield wiper configurations were also among the variations.

Behind the driver, there's a 2.0-liter V8 with intake trumpets visible through the rear window. It comes from Autodelta, Alfa's competition department at the time. The road-going tune produces an impressive-for-the-time 230 horsepower (172 kilowatts), and it gets to the road though a six-speed manual Colotti transaxle. The mill makes a raspy roar that makes the engine sound like there's a whole lot more than just 2.0 liters of displacement.

