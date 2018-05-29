Brabham is back. Following a 26-year hiatus from Formula 1 racing, 2009 Le Mans champion and son of late Jack Brabham, David Brabham, has revived the storied nameplate in the form of a road car manufacturer. And by all accounts, the marque’s first product is one hell of a machine. The BT62 debuted earlier in the year, and as its dramatic bodywork would suggest, it puts to use a powerful 700-horsepower (522-kilowatt) engine. Now it’s taken to the track for the first time.

In a new video released by Brabham, the BT62 – covered in camouflage, of course – is captured sprinting around the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia. The clip is less than two minutes long, but in it we see (and hear) the BT62 getting pushed the limits on the fast circuit, putting all 700 hp and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque to use.

In the description, Brabham says that the BT62 was, "designed and engineered to perform and reward like no other car." With the aforementioned 5.4-liter V8 in tow, and a curb weight of just 2,143 pounds (972 kg) – it’s hard to argue. The supercar produces a whopping 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms) of downforce, besting even the McLaren Senna.

"Created from a blank sheet of paper, our first car takes Brabham into an exciting new era, whilst honoring and upholding the marque’s glorious past." said engineering boss Paul Birch at launch. Just 70 examples of the BT62 will be produced; the first 35 will feature unique color schemes matching Jack Brabham’s race-winning cars. Interested buyers will be forced to dish out one million pounds ($1.35 million at current exchange rates).

Source: Brabham