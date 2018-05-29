There’s certainly no shortage of teasers for the Q8 as aside from the usual shadowy images and official sketches, Audi also has a video series consisting of five episodes (three released so far) for its flagship SUV. Today, a pretty revealing design illustration has been published on the company’s main Facebook global page and it allows us to take a good look at the front end design.

Having seen the Q8 and Q8 Sport concepts last year, the adjacent sketch seems quite familiar and it goes to show the production model won’t stray away too far from the showcars. Perhaps the most obvious novelty compared to other Audi models is the updated singleframe grille with vertical slats as seen on the regular Q8 concept.

The four-ring company reiterates the Q8 adopts to a new design language and it takes inspiration from the legendary Ur-Quattro of the 1980s. The front end design is quite bold and makes the luxurious SUV look imposing – as it should considering it will sit on top of the Q range with a price tag to match its status. Multiple creases on the hood, high-tech LED headlights, and a thick silver frame for the grille – all contribute to the Q8’s unique appearance.

A previous teaser sketch published a couple of weeks ago gave us the chance to see the rear end design with a continuous brake light and trapezoidal exhausts neatly integrated in the bumper. Front and rear skid plates corroborated with beefy side skirts give the Q8 a rugged look typical for an SUV, but with a sporty vibe similar to the Lamborghini Urus.

Speaking of which, the Q8 and Urus will share the same platform the Volkswagen Group has also put to good use for the Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7, and the new Touareg. The interior has not been teased so far, but spy shots from September 2017 revealed a dashboard design that will have very much in common with Audi’s trio of high-end models: A8, A7, and A6.

All will be revealed in exactly one week from today, on June 5, during the Audi China Brand Summit Shenzhen event held in Shanghai.