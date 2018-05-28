It was a little over a month ago when spy photographers caught a glimpse of the second-generation CLA and now another prototype has been spotted roaming the streets of Germany. Once again, it feels as if Mercedes took the new CLS, scaled it down to 75 percent, and then slapped on camouflage all over the car, leaving only the roof exposed. Judging by the appearance of the headlights, it looks like this was a lesser specification of the swoopy sedan as the prototype (pictured at the end) spotted early March in Sweden had fancier headlights.

Like the A-Class five-door hatchback and the new CLS, the next-gen CLA is expected to carry what Mercedes has described as being a “Predator” face. You can’t see it because of the disguise, but here are the two models to get an accurate idea of what to expect from the new CLA in terms of front end design:

A-Class hatchback on the left; CLS on the right

The back of the car further sends out a mini-CLS vibe, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the large stylish sedan is quite the looker in our humble opinion even though it doesn’t match the pizzazz of the first-gen model. Here’s the CLS’ derriere as well as the back of the U.S.-bound A-Class Sedan (shown here in long-wheelbase Chinese spec) to get a sense of what’s hiding underneath the test vehicle’s camo.

A-Class L Sport Sedan on the left; CLS on the right

We’re already anxious to see the new CLA 45, which will have more than 400 horsepower as Mercedes-AMG has confirmed this output for its next-generation “45” cars that will benefit from a new turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine and a revamped 4Matic all-wheel-drive layout. Like all of the other future compact cars – including the GLB - the CLA will ride on the MFA2 platform, which in the case of the A-Class hatchback has enabled some massive improvements in terms of packaging, technology, and engines.

Mercedes hasn’t specified when it will launch the new CLA, but it will probably be offered in the U.S. at some point in 2019 as a 2020MY considering the more practical A-Class Sedan will debut in the months to come as a 2018MY.

Video: walkoART – Videos / YouTube