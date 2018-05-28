Modern electric vehicles are getting closer and closer to the ICE-powered cars in terms of range, but are still nowhere near them. Even the fresh Tesla Model 3 with the long-range battery is capable of traveling up to 310 miles (approximately 500 kilometers) at a single charge, while a simple gasoline Volkswagen Golf can easily surpass this number. We know you probably hate diesels now (thanks, VW!), but their range is even more impressive and here’s the living proof.

Do you remember the old, first-generation Skoda Octavia diesel with 432,000 miles (roughly 695,000 kilometers) on the odometer from last week? It’s still running and has quite a challenge to beat – it needs to travel 800 miles (1,287 km) on a single nearly 60-liter fuel tank of diesel. That’s the distance between London and the Nurbrugring, and back. Sounds like some serious hypermiling, right?

Here's the story of the humble diesel Skoda: This Is What A 432,000-Mile Skoda Octavia Looks And Feels Like

Apparently, such a long distance is not a real problem for the old sedan, manufactured in the Czech Republic. After 24 hours on the road, the vehicle safely travels all the way from Great Britain’s capital through Belgium and France to the legendary German track. Oh, and don’t forget it did a lap around the ‘Ring, too!

In the end, the board computer indicated the Skoda has returned an average consumption of 71.5 miles per gallon (3.3 liters per 100 kilometers), but a check at the pump (full to full tank) reveals it’s actually 61.8 mpg (3.8 l/100 km). This is still an utterly impressive result, especially considering the fact that the car has 432,000 miles on the clocks.

What’s next for the old, humble Octavia diesel? The CarThrottle team will try to run the engine on different low-quality diesel fuels and will eventually give the car a proper and full restoration to bring it back to near-factory condition. We’re already excited!

Source: CarThrottle on YouTube