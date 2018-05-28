The M5 Competition Package is the latest and greatest performance sedan from BMW. It’s slightly more powerful than the regular M5 and is a tad quicker in the 0-124 miles per hour (0-200 kilometers per hour) acceleration. But if you want the most exclusive production M5 available, you should go for the special M5 First Edition.

Unfortunately, you’re probably late to buy one now, as its production is limited to only 400 units. If you’ve missed the opportunity to order one, here’s a nice video with the car with a lot of accelerations, made by the folks over at AutoTopNL.

Under the hood of the sedan, finished in the unique Individual Frozen Dark Red Metallic, you’ll find the same 4.4-liter V8 biturbo that’s powering some of BMW’s modern performance vehicles. In this application, it’s tuned to deliver 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are enough to propel the 4,089-pound (1,855-kilogram) super sedan from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), but for those more daring drivers, removal of the limiter will result in a top speed of 189 mph (305 kph). Unfortunately, in the attached video, we don’t see the M5 being put to its limits on the German Autobahn, but a previous video by the same YouTube channel shows the M5 needs a mere 32.5 seconds to hit the 186-mph (300-kph) mark.

The new M5 is already available to order in Europe with prices starting at €117,900 (approximately $141,000 at the current exchange rates) for the non-First Edition model. In the United States, prices for the performance sedan start at $102,600 MSRP, which makes it $8,500 more expensive than the outgoing model. The M5 First Edition package costs another $18,300 on top of the base MSRP.

Source: AutoTopNL