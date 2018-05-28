Earlier this year, during the Geneva Motor Show in March, BMW unveiled its stunning M8 Gran Coupe Concept. It will morph into a production vehicle sometime in 2019 and is currently wowing the crowds at different auto gatherings around the world. It recently visited the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2018, “the world’s most exclusive and traditional heritage event for historic automobiles and motorcycles,” where it was filmed with its distinctive Salève Vert shade by popular YouTuber Automotive Mike.

The study is a four-door coupe, similar in its shape to the current generation 6 Series Gran Coupe, and features a sloping roofline that merges seamlessly into the decklid. It looks great in official press photos and even better near the shores of Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy, so make sure to watch the whole 3:25-minute video, where you can also hear its V8 engine.

We’re getting pretty closer to the launch of the revived 8 Series family, which will consists of a traditional coupe and convertible variants, both getting full-fledged M treatment, and a stylish four-door sedan, replacing the aforementioned 6 Series GC. The latter will be based on the show car you see in the video and attached gallery, but, of course, expect a bit toned down design with slightly smaller wheels and a more down-to-earth shape for the bumpers.

Under the hood of the production M8 Gran Coupe should be BMW’s 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine, which should be tuned to deliver somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). An eight-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive AWD system, shared with the M5 sedan, will channel the power from the motor to all four wheels. Of course, BMW will also sell a number of regular variants of the car, powered by six- and eight-cylinder diesel and gasoline engines, depending on the market.

Look for an official premiere of the production 8 Series Gran Coupe next year with sales likely starting in 2020.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube