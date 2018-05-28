The last bastion of fast driving in Europe on public roads without risking of going to jail, the glorious German Autobahn is the go-to place if you have a performance car and you’re eager to find out how fast it really is without breaking the law. We’re fortunate to be living in some great times considering a big and heavy wagon can reach 155 mph (250 kph) without breaking a sweat.

Such a family hauler is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S featured here, and we can see its digital speedometer effortlessly going above the 155-mph mark. That can only mean one thing: the midsize fast wagon had the optional AMG Driver’s Package allowing the driver to push one of the most practical AMGs of them all well beyond the standard car’s electronically governed velocity.

At the 4:30 mark, we can see the $106,950 E63 S Wagon hitting 297 kph (185 mph) for a brief moment, which is utterly amazing once you take into account AMG’s 603-hp “family car” tips the scales at a rather hefty 4,669 pounds (2,117 kilograms) in U.S. specification.

You’d think this is the fastest model in its class, but the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition can actually eclipse the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon not just in terms of top speed, but also as far as power is concerned. Launched recently by Audi in collaboration with the tuners at ABT, the limited-run 695-horsepower supercar disguised as a wagon maxes out at 199 mph (320 kph).

There’s nothing to report on the BMW front as the M5 Touring is not making a comeback (as far as we know), but we really wish it would.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube