Citroen has revealed its all-new C5 Aircross SUV in Paris. The French carmaker says that its new flagship places an emphasis on comfort, thanks to advanced new suspension and the firm’s "comfort seats."

The company says it has taken out 20 patents on its Progressive Hydraulic Cushions system, which uses hydraulic tech to provide what Citroen describes as a "magic carpet ride." With hydraulic buffers at either end of the suspension setup the carmaker says it has all but eliminated bounce from the car’s drive. Strong words indeed. Adding to the effect are Citroen’s new Comfort Seats, which aim to replicate the feeling of sitting in an armchair by using different types of foam.

The styling carries on the recent themes we’ve come to expect from the French manufacturer – split headlights squint from a widescreen grille and cartoonish lines abound. Black A-, B- and C- pillars are designed to create the effect of wraparound glazing and try to make the new C5 Aircross wider and sleeker.

There’s space inside for five, with a variable boot size thanks to the three individual sliding/reclining seats in the rear – it starts at 570 liters and expands to 720 liters. With the seats folded down there’s a cavernous 1,630 liters of space to play with. Citroen says it has aimed for maximum practicality, building in cubby holes and stowage spaces around the cabin.

Citroen has included a whole raft of safety systems on the car, in order to make drivers and passengers feel as secure as possible. Automatic braking, advanced grip control, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist are all available. Tech-lovers are well catered for, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen on the dashboard covering the infotainment functions.

There are five different interior options available on the new C5 Aircross: Standard ambiance is intended to offer a clean look in grey, Wild Grey ambiance "expresses more vitality" with cloth and leather seats featuring an orange accent, Metropolitan Beige ambiance offers a darker take with some beige accents, while the Metropolitan Grey ambiance mixes things up a bit with more grey.

There are 30 combinations available on the outside – seven body colors, a black two-tone roof, and three color packs that offer coloured insets on the front bumper, the Airbumps on the lower part of the front doors and the roof bars.

Engine-wise, the car is available with two gasolines and three diesels. The PureTech 130 gas engine comes with a six-speed manual, and the PureTech 180 with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The entry-level BlueHDi 130 diesel comes in manual or automatic, while the BlueHDi 180 is auto only. In late-2019, the C5 Aircross will be the first Citroen to be offered with a plug-in hybrid option, coming with a range of 37 miles (60 kilometers).

The new car is set to be built for the European market at Citroen’s Rennes factory, and will go on sale towards the end of 2018.