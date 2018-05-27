Ferrari shows off its latest bespoke creation to the public, and it’s absolutely stunning. The SP38 Deborah is part of the Italian marque’s One-Off customer program. While the SP38 is already amazing in photos, it’s even more eye-pleasing in the close-up videos that circulated online after its recent public reveal at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Up close, the SP38’s resemblance to the 488 GTB is pretty obvious, with the exception of narrower and smaller headlights, bigger meshed grille, and redesigned rear-end, not to mention its three-panel-covered engine block. It’s like a more conservative version of the 488 GTB, but only for Ferrari’s most dedicated customers.

Moreover, the SP38’s three-layer metallic red paint is inspired by the iconic F40. Its massive is also apparent in the videos as it is in the initial images. What aren’t revealed in the photos, however, are the massive 710-horsepower 3.8-liter biturbo V8 engine hiding under the transversal slats. And of course, the roar when ignited was eargasmic, making as wish that someone would drive the supercar on the German Autobahn for some POV action.

Inside, the SP38 is presented with red stitches and Alcantara, while accentuated by a Deborah logo by the left side of the dashboard. There’s nothing much to report in the cabin except for its distinct resemblance to the 488 GTB, sans the two-tone color scheme.

It was only in 2007 when Ferrari announced its One-Off program for the company's wealthy collectors who want to create their own Prancing Horse. Since then, it has been making astounding supercars that make car nuts go, well, nuts.

Here’s another close-up video uploaded by Automotive Mike:

Source: NM2255 / Automotive Mike via Youtube