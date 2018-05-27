There are tons of the upcoming Mercedes GLE spy shots and videos that have surfaced since last year, each of them seems undressing as the day progresses. One of the latest ones was just this month, with only the rear-end and the fascia disguised.

However, walkoART spotted something really different on the streets of Germany. A current-generation GLE was seen testing with a rather odd disguise on its fascia – six Mercedes badges.

While it’s unclear what the six three-pointed stars are hiding the shower of emblems, it’s highly probable that the German marque is having its autonomous technology on trial version. The video uploader was convinced, too, as where else would you put the radar of a self-driving vehicle than on the grille, right?

This isn’t the first time that Mercedes delved into autonomous tech. In fact, the German marque has been testing its autonomous S-Class all over the world, even grazing the streets of Shanghai. Even its gigantic 27-ton snowplows are tested with driverless tech, too.

Although, don’t expect self-driving Mercedes vehicles without steering wheel or pedals, just like what General Motors did with the Cruise AV. But the company will definitely go for Level 3: “A car which has a steering wheel which is driven by a human being, but has all this capability and the safety net around, for a long time from a safety perspective, it’s the best of both worlds,” said Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dr. Dieter Zetsche, in an interview.

With this out there, it’s expected that the upcoming autonomous tech, which would probably be fitted with the 2019 GLE, will still need human control. But right now, all we can do is assume and wait for Mercedes to pull the wraps completely off of the all-new SUV before or on the Paris Motor Show in October.

Source: walkoART via Youtube