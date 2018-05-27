The First Edition models of the i8 Roadster has been handed over to its 18 owners that are in the front of a long queue. These customers didn't wait too long as it was only almost three months when BMW gave the green light to make the topless version of the hybrid sports car.

The special ceremony was held at the BMW Welt in Munich, in the presence of the BMW i8 Club. Peter van Binsbergen, head of Sales and Marketing BMW Germany, handed over the keys to the delighted customers.

The BMW i8 Roadster First Edition is limited only to 200 models worldwide. To differentiate these cars, an exclusive interior plate is added to each of the car’s interior, specifically at the driver’s side of the center console. It has a limited edition numbering (e.g. 1 of 200), which gives identity to the sports car as a genuine collector’s item.

The first 18 cars, on the other hand, has more to brag about as their plaques have another set of numbering (e.g. 1 of 18). Special interior options are also available, such as ceramic applications for operating controls, dry-carbon interior trim, Harman Kardon hi-fi speaker system, and the BMW i8 logo projected in the footwell. Talk about exclusivity.

Several BMW heads were also present at the event, including Christian Ach, head of Sales and Direct Business BMW Germany, Dr. Robert Irlinger, head of the BMW i Product Line, Project Manager Rainer Rump, and Robert Forrest, the designer of the BMW i8 Roadster.

“The BMW i8 Roadster represents many things that are unique about BMW: fascinating design, visionary technology and sustainable mobility, but, particularly, emotion and sheer driving pleasure,” says Peter van Binsbergen.

The new BMW i8 Roadster owners heads Lake Como in Italy for the Concorso d’Eleganza while driving in convoy. The 18 First Editions will be displayed on the grounds of the Villa Erba.

Source: BMW