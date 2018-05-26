After just seven years of making cars.
Producing supercars and sports cars is never as easy as making mainstream vehicles. The demand affects the production, which makes the former’s timeline a whole lot different. That’s why reaching a production mark will always be a big deal for these automakers.
McLaren is able to achieve that milestone with its 15,000th vehicle rolling off of its production line after making its first vehicle seven years ago. Even better, it happened just 18 months after the British marque made its 10,000th car 18 months ago. This puts their global production rate at 278 cars a month from its previous milestone. That’s a lot.
The 15,000th car is a Curacao Blue 570S Spider, which is the convertible version of the 570S coupe. It may not be as super as the 720S, but it sure is a true-blooded McLaren in every sense.
The rise of McLaren’s vehicle production started in 2016 when the global demand for its cars rose, which doubles the production rate of the marque from 10 cars a day to 20. Ninety percent of these cars were built in Woking, delivered to more than 30 markets around the world.
Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer for McLaren Automotive said, “Reaching 15,000 cars built is a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive and comes under 18 months after we hit 10,000 vehicles, showing how demand and production have increased . The Sports Series has been pivotal to driving this growth, with the 570S Spider now the most popular of the range. The fact we are now able to produce 20 cars a day is of course a great testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of our workforce, who should feel justifiably proud and part of this great team effort.“
Within 2017, the automaker introduced two new models into its lineup: the 570S Spider of the Sports Series and the 720S of the Super Series. With these new models, 3,340 cars were built by the brand that year – two-thirds of which were from the Sports Series while the other third were from the Super Series. With the Senna entering the production line recently, additional 500 cars are expected to roll out soon.
2018 McLaren 570S Spider: Review
McLAREN AUTOMOTIVE PASSES 15,000 CARS BUILT MILESTONE
- McLaren Automotive manufactures its 15,000th car, after just seven years of production
- Milestone comes less than 18 months after the manufacture of the 10,000th car, demonstrating growth in customer demand and manufacturing operations
McLaren Automotive today celebrated the manufacture of its 15,000th car at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, just seven years after production first began.
The 15,000th car, a 570S Spider in Curacao Blue from the company’s Sports Series family, represents a further significant milestone for the British sportscar and supercar brand, and comes less than 18 months after the 10,000th car was completed in December 2016.
The introduction of a second production shift in 2016 to meet rising global demand for McLaren vehicles has seen production double from around 10 cars a day to 20, with over 90 per cent of vehicles built in Woking exported to more than 30 markets around the world.
McLaren achieved record sales in 2017, selling a total of 3,340 cars. Demand has been stimulated by the launch of two new products, the 570S Spider within the Sports Series and the 720S within the Super Series. Around two-thirds of sales in 2017 came from the Sports Series and one-third from the Super Series. A new Ultimate Series model, the McLaren Senna, has recently entered production and the first of just 500 customer cars will shortly be completed.
Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer for McLaren Automotive said: “Reaching 15,000 cars built is a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive and comes under 18 months after we hit 10,000 vehicles, showing how demand and production have increased . The Sports Series has been pivotal to driving this growth, with the 570S Spider now the most popular of the range. The fact we are now able to produce 20 cars a day is of course a great testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of our workforce, who should feel justifably proud and part of this great team effort.“
The McLaren Production Centre was designed by Foster + Partners and took 14 months to build from breaking ground to July 18, 2011 when the first car, a McLaren 12C, was approved for shipping.
Ends
McLaren Automotive timeline
2010 – McLaren Automotive founded as an independent company
2011 – McLaren Production Centre (MPC) opened in Woking
2011 – 12C Coupe launched
2012 – 12C Spider launched
2013 – McLaren P1TM, the world’s first hybrid hypercar, launched
2014 – 650S launched
2015 - 570S, 540C, 675LT and McLaren P1TM GTR launched
2016 – 675LT Spider launched, 10,000 cars built, Track 22 business plan launched
2017 – 720S, 570S Spider and McLaren Senna launched
2018 – 15,000 cars built milestone, MCTC set to open in Sheffield to produce carbon fibre chassis