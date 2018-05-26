Producing supercars and sports cars is never as easy as making mainstream vehicles. The demand affects the production, which makes the former’s timeline a whole lot different. That’s why reaching a production mark will always be a big deal for these automakers.

McLaren is able to achieve that milestone with its 15,000th vehicle rolling off of its production line after making its first vehicle seven years ago. Even better, it happened just 18 months after the British marque made its 10,000th car 18 months ago. This puts their global production rate at 278 cars a month from its previous milestone. That’s a lot.

The 15,000th car is a Curacao Blue 570S Spider, which is the convertible version of the 570S coupe. It may not be as super as the 720S, but it sure is a true-blooded McLaren in every sense.

The rise of McLaren’s vehicle production started in 2016 when the global demand for its cars rose, which doubles the production rate of the marque from 10 cars a day to 20. Ninety percent of these cars were built in Woking, delivered to more than 30 markets around the world.

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer for McLaren Automotive said, “Reaching 15,000 cars built is a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive and comes under 18 months after we hit 10,000 vehicles, showing how demand and production have increased . The Sports Series has been pivotal to driving this growth, with the 570S Spider now the most popular of the range. The fact we are now able to produce 20 cars a day is of course a great testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of our workforce, who should feel justifiably proud and part of this great team effort.“

Within 2017, the automaker introduced two new models into its lineup: the 570S Spider of the Sports Series and the 720S of the Super Series. With these new models, 3,340 cars were built by the brand that year – two-thirds of which were from the Sports Series while the other third were from the Super Series. With the Senna entering the production line recently, additional 500 cars are expected to roll out soon.