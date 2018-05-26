Remember the Inkas Sentry APC from two years back? The hardcore, armored tactical vehicle from the Canadian automaker that looked like it came straight out of the movie Death Race? Well, it gets a multi-purpose vehicle sibling and it’s just as badass as the first one, something that Jason Statham wouldn’t mind driving.

The Inkas Sentry MPV is the brand’s latest vehicle, designed to mix flexibility and customization with utmost protection and passenger comfort inside an armored vehicle. Now, that’s a sentence we didn't expect we’d make, but that’s how the marque sees its latest creation.

Inkas’ all-new Sentry can seat four to six people, with several seat configuration. What’s separates the MPV from the APC is that it’s lighter, which means more maneuverability for a huge car that could virtually go anywhere with its advanced off-road capabilities and 4x4 drivetrain. Doing the math, it makes the Sentry MPV an ideal vehicle for first responders, law enforcement, SWAT, and border control agencies.

Moreover, Inkas also added a pickup-truck-like rear bed on its latest model. This is beneficial if the vehicle will be used as a transport of goods, or anything that can fit the relatively small-sized cargo bed.

If it isn’t any obvious, the Sentry MPV is bound towards military and police use, especially with its BR7 armor level. It measures 227 inches (5,766 mm) long, 98 inches (2,489 mm) wide, and 97 inches (2,464 mm) high, with 141 inches (3,576 mm) wheelbase and 20 inches (500 mm) ground clearance.

Under this huge MPV’s hood is an equally massive 8-cylinder 6.7L turbodiesel engine, connected to a six-speed automatic gearbox. It can produce 390 horsepower and 800 pound feet of torque.

The Sentry MPV will make its debut at Canada’s Defence and Security Trade Show on May 30-31, 2018.

Source: Inkas