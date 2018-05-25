It was just a few weeks ago when Aston Martin accidentally posted a link on their website hinting at the DB11 AMR. Less than a week later, the British automaker made what was already known official – the next AMR vehicle from the company would be the DB11. It wasn’t that surprising. You’d think some new, shiny vehicle would be months away from hitting the road, but that’s not the case with the Aston Martin DB11 AMR.

A new video from the Carfection YouTube channel shows one team member behind the wheel of a DB11 AMR on the German Autobahn, taking the grand tourer up to 178 miles per hour (287 kilometers per hour). That’s fast, but still 30 mph below the car’s official top speed of 208 mph (335 kph). The video is short and doesn’t show much else of the car.

However, Aston Martin did dish out all the devilish details. Power comes from a biturbo 5.2-liter V12 producing 630 horsepower – a 30 hp boost over your standard DB11 V12 – and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). Torque remains unchanged. The grand tourer hits 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds – or 0.2 seconds quicker than before. Top speed is increased by eight mph (13 kph) over the standard DB11.

Aston also upgraded the car to a louder exhaust and revised the shift calibration for the eight-speed automatic. The DB11 sees tweaks to the suspension for sharper handling.

Aston Martin also gave the DB11 AMR some exterior changes as well, adding dark monochrome finish to certain parts. Dark trim surrounds the headlights and smoked taillights, and there are a gloss black roof and exposed carbon fiber on the hood and side strakes.

If you want one, you won’t have to wait long. The DB11 AMR goes on sale starting this summer with a bargain-basement price of $241,000. There will be an AMR Signature Edition that goes for 201,995 pounds ($274,295 at current exchange rates); however, there's no official U.S. pricing. There will only be 100 examples of that car.

Source: Carfection via YouTube