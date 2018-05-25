Hide press release Show press release

Consumer Advisory: Owners of Certain Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Should Stop Using Cruise Control

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) strongly encourages vehicle owners to follow a warning from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to stop using cruise control on the vehicles listed below until repaired.

FCA is recalling approximately 4.8 million vehicles to address a defect that could prevent the cruise control system from disengaging. Should this error occur, drivers may not be able to stop the vehicle by depressing the brake pedal or manually turning the system off once cruise control has been engaged. To stop the vehicle when this occurs, drivers would need to 1) shift the transmission to neutral, 2) forcefully apply the manual brake, and 3) place the vehicle in park once stopped.

Vehicle owners should contact FCA at (866) 220-6747 for additional information concerning this recall. Report potential safety issues to NHTSA by calling (888) 327-4236 or submitting a complaint online at NHTSA.gov. Affected models, as currently identified by FCA, are:

Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door

Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck

Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van

Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door



NHTSA urges all drivers to take the following three actions to stay informed of all current and future recalls.

Visit NHTSA.gov to find out if your car or truck is under recall. Search using your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Your search result will tell you if your car or truck is included in this or any other safety recall at this time. Vehicles scheduled for future recalls will not show up in this search, so it is important that you check regularly, at least twice per year.

If your vehicle does have a recall, call your local dealer to schedule the free repair. Be aware that in the Takata air bag recalls, there are priority groups; parts are only available for certain vehicles starting at certain dates.

Sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by e-mail if your vehicle is affected by a future recall.

Statement: Software Upgrade

May 25, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 4.8 million U.S.-market vehicles to upgrade software in their Powertrain Control Modules. The upgrade addresses an unlikely sequence of events that would compromise cruise-control functionality.



In response to driving conditions such as varying road grades, cruise-control systems automatically initiate acceleration, as needed, to help vehicles maintain driver-selected speeds.



In certain vehicles, if such an acceleration were to occur simultaneously with a short-circuit in a specific electrical network, a driver could be unable to cancel cruise-control. However, if this sequence of events were to occur, cruise-control acceleration can be overpowered by the vehicle’s brakes.



The vehicle may also be stopped by shifting it into neutral and braking accordingly. Regardless of the mitigation strategy, the vehicle may be placed in park once it has stopped, at which point cruise-control is cancelled.



FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents involving the affected vehicles, which span six model-years and account for more than 200 billion travel miles.



“Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances that must exist before a customer would experience a problem, we are taking this action because we are fully committed to vehicle safety,” says Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer and Head of Vehicle Safety & Regulatory Compliance – NAFTA.



“We have a remedy and a widespread network of engaged dealers who are preparing to deliver service,” Chernoby adds. “We urge customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.”



The remedy will be provided free of charge. FCA US will begin alerting affected customers as early as next week so they may schedule service appointments.



The Company advises affected customers to avoid using cruise control until their vehicles are equipped with the upgraded software. The recall, which is limited to vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions and gasoline-powered engines, involves:



Customers with concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 866-220-6747.



Additional vehicles are being recalled in Canada, Mexico and certain markets outside the NAFTA region. Some markets outside the U.S. and Canada are also recalling certain Fiat Fremont CUVs, a platform-mate of the Dodge Journey.



Affected customers will be contacted accordingly. As in the U.S., customers driving the above vehicles are advised to avoid using cruise-control.

Transport Canada Recall # 2018269

Recall Date 2018/05/17

Notification Type Safety Mfr

System Engine

Manufacturer Recall Number U49 U59 U60 U61 U62 U63 U64 U65

Units Affected The number of vehicles or components affected by the recall. 490,000

Category Car, Chassis Cab, Light Truck & Van, Minivan, SUV, Truck - Med. & H.D.

Recall Details

On certain vehicles, an electronic fault may create a situation where the cruise control cannot be deactivated. If this occurs and the driver does not apply the brakes or shift the transmission to neutral, the vehicle could maintain speed or accelerate without warning, increasing the risk of a crash causing injury and/or damage to property. Correction: Dealers will inspect the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software and perform an update as necessary. Note: In the interim, owners are advised not to use the cruise control until the vehicle is repaired.

