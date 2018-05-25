Today, Volkswagen is celebrating. The German marque has announced the completion of its 100,000th California camper van at its Hannover-Limmer plant. To date, more than 160,000 examples of the vehicle have rolled off the production line since its debut nearly 30 years ago – but this 100,000 milestone is a big one for VW. It makes the California one of the best-selling, most successful mobile home in its class.

The van in question is a California Ocean trim – similar to the one we camped in in California – and comes complete with a 2.0-liter TSI engine producing 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The exterior is finished in a two-tone Candy White/Starlight Blue Metallic finish, with a matching dark blue pop-up roof, sides, and awning. There’s even a full kitchen unit, with wood-look flooring.

"We could hardly write or continue this story of a legend's success in any better way: because 100,000 vehicles also mean 100,000 customers living their dream of independence, travel and enjoyment with the California," said Dr. Eckhard Scholz, Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "The California is an icon among camping and leisure vehicles, the most popular and best-selling mobile home of its kind."

VW’s Hannover plant where the California is built stretches to nearly 14,000 square feet (13,000 square meters), and employs a workforce of around 300 people working in three shifts. The standard T6 camper vans come to Limmer by truck, and are hand-fitted with California customization features, both inside and out – including the beloved pop-up roof.

Buyers in Europe can get their hands on the California for as little as €43,221 ($50,360). Unfortunately, though it shares the same name with the Golden State, it isn’t available for purchase in the U.S. Buyers will have to wait for the electric I.D. Buzz, which should hit the market sometime in 2022.

Source: VW