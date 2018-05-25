The biggest changes are up front, including revised headlights and updated lower fascia.

New spy shots provide a fresh look at the refreshed Jeep Renegade, and it's finally out of cold-weather testing like in all of the previous photos. The test mule now wears a mix of camouflage and tape to conceal the changes to the exterior.

2017 Jeep Renegade Deserthawk
Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots

Despite the concealment, it's clear that the refreshed Renegade has a heavily revised front end. It continues to look like the little SUV has more squared off surrounds for the headlights, even if the projector section remains circular. The design matches with a previously leaked image of the uncamouflaged front end. A hole in grille might be for a new sensor for more advanced driver assistance technology. The smaller inlet below the main one appears to be slightly larger and has a more squared off appearance. The fog lights appear closer to the intake in the lower fascia, and there seems to be new holes in the corners down there, too.

2016 Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots

The adjustments to the rear don't appear to be as drastic.The camouflage around the taillights likely suggests updates for them, but the pieces on this test mule still look like the current parts.

While these photos don't show us the updated Renegade's cabin, a leaked image provides a hint of what to expect. The center stack features a larger infotainment screen and revised controls underneath.

More Jeep Renegade Spy Shots:

2019 Jeep Renegade Spied Again, And It Brought Friends
Jeep Renegade Continues Camo Striptease In New Spy Shots

Powertrain changes remains the biggest mystery about the updated Renegade. The current model is available with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a 1.4-liter turbocharged four. Front- or all-wheel-drive layouts are available.

A debut date also isn't clear, but given the significant number of spy shots, development is likely nearing completion. Expect a debut before the end of the year.

Source: Automedia

 

Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots

Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots
10 photos
Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade
Explore Reviews

More photos

Geneva Mopar Accessories
Geneva Mopar Accessories
Jeep Renegade Spy Photos
Jeep Renegade Spy Photos
Jeep Renegade Spy Shots
Jeep Renegade Spy Shots
Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots
Jeep Renegade Refresh Spy Shots
2015 Jeep Renegade pickup truck conversion
2015 Jeep Renegade pickup truck conversion
Polizia di Stato Alfa Romeo Giulia, Giulietta, Jeep Renegade
Polizia di Stato Alfa Romeo Giulia, Giulietta, Jeep Renegade