With the money pit that was the Phaeton no longer available, the Touareg has been promoted to flagship status in Europe. As it would be appropriate for a company’s range-topping model, Volkswagen has given the third generation of its luxury SUV all the latest toys. The folks from Wolfsburg want to make sure we know all about the tech goodies they’ve managed to cram inside the 2019 Touareg, many of which are a first for VW.

Premieres for the VW core brand include the thermal-imaging camera and the all-wheel-drive system detailed in recent weeks, along with the electromechanical anti-roll bars detailed today in a new episode of the series focusing on the Touareg’s tech. VW is using some big words to describe this feature, saying it helps the model set “new standards for comfort and agility in the SUV segment.”

Most of the Touareg’s running gear is made from aluminum and includes air suspension for both axles working together with adaptive electronic damping control and a VW-first electromechanical active roll compensation system (eAWS). The latter encompasses active anti-roll bars using electric motors and a 48-volt system increasing comfort by automatically adapting the settings based on the road conditions. VW brags it’s so good that it gives the Touareg “a level of agility and ride comfort that is practically unmatched by any other SUV.”

But how does it actually work? There are anti-roll bars at both front and rear axles. During cornering, the ends of these anti-roll bars twist relative to each other. This also happens when only one side of the vehicle is being driven over an uneven road surface. The tendency to roll is diminished in these two situations, while the aforementioned eAWS maintains the Touareg in a horizontal position almost parallel with the road thanks to the electromechanical anti-roll bars on the axles.

The brains of the operation are represented by a central control unit that does the necessary math and coordinates the use of the high-tech anti-roll bars accordingly. There’s a step motor connecting the two ends of each anti-roll bar, and these ends are twisted to either stiffen them or even decouple them depending on the surface of the road. So-called “supercaps,” which are fast-charging and discharging capacitors / energy accumulators, are responsible for activating the electric motors using a 48-volt system.

VW mentions the eAWS and all the related tech come together to help decrease lateral inclination when cornering and make the Touareg more agile - as agile as a large and heavy SUV can be…

Source: Volkswagen