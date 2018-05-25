Back in February last year, Toyota and Suzuki signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities regarding “environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.” Fast forward to present day, the first fruits of the joint venture are being revealed as the two Japanese automakers have inked a deal to work on several important projects.

Suzuki will be developing a new ultra high-efficiency powertrain with technological input coming from Toyota and Denso Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer;

Models engineered by Suzuki will be produced and sold in India by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd. (TKM) through both the Toyota and Suzuki dealership networks;

Suzuki-developed models – including those manufactured by TKM – to be sold in African and other markets by the two automakers.

The two parties haven’t worked out all the details just yet, but they’ll be discussing these topics in the near future to make it all happen. While the main focus seems to be on the Indian market for the time being, the partnership could grow to have a wider impact in the years to come.

Speaking about the tie-up, Toyota president Akio Toyoda declared: “As members of Indian society, Toyota, along with Suzuki, will do its best to enhance freedom and fun in a future society of mobility and to make "Make in India" vehicles cherished in Africa and in many other countries around the world.”

His sentiments were echoed by Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki in a statement: “It is my hope that the new joint projects will contribute to the future success of both companies, not only in India, but also in the global market.”

Source: Toyota, Suzuki