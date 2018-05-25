Remember the Buick Grand National duo with only 1,399 miles (2,251 kilometers) combined that was listed for sale with an asking price of nearly $200,000 last year? If you've missed that opportunity, we now have an even better one – a 1987 Grand National for sale with only 49 original miles (79 km) on the odometer.

A real automotive time capsule, this example of the model has never been made street legal and has spent its entire life enclosed and protected. As you can see in the attached photos, it still has all of the original dealer transport protections, tags, and stickers, and – aside from the dust that’s covering the body – is in fully factory condition. During the last three decades, “it was started and serviced on a routine basis to maintain fluid and seals.”

Produced in October 1987, the Grand National comes nicely equipped with power windows, locks, and driver’s seat, rear defrost option, and Concert Sound audio system. The car still uses all its original parts, including the tires, which still hold air pressure after more than 30 years!

The seller explains the car has a couple of bad points, including the fact that the battery is missing and a replacing battery will not be provided to the buyer. The overall paint condition is unknown due to the huge amount of dust that’s covering the vehicle, and the gas struts of the hood are no longer able to hold it “except for a short period of time.”

Currently located in San Marcos, Texas, the car is available for inspection by, as the seller says, serious parties. At the time of writing this article, the car has 64 bids on eBay and its current price is $71,000 with approximately two days left to join the auction. Read the full ad description at the source link below.

Source: eBay