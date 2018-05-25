Just days after announcing plans to replace the relatively short-lived E43 with the beefier E53, the E-Class lineup is going through yet another change in the United States for the upcoming 2019 model year. Today’s E400 and E400 4Matic will be retired to make way for the E450 and E450 4Matic, as follows: all-wheel-drive-only sedan and wagon and RWD or AWD coupe and cabriolet in the same vein as their predecessors.

The name change implemented by Mercedes is reflected by the upgraded biturbo 3.0-liter V6 engine underneath the hood where it now pumps out an additional 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque. This brings the grand total to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft compared to the old 329 hp and 354 lb-ft.

Willing to step up to the E53?: 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan Arriving In The U.S. Late This Year

This is not the only update the model year change for the E-Class is bringing in the U.S. where buyers will be given the chance to go for a new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. It will allow the drivers to access all safety assistance systems without having to remove their hands from the steering wheel. There are also a couple of new trim options complemented by matching center consoles, fresh 19-inch AMG-branded wheels, as well as Night and Rear Safety packages.

The entry-level E-Class will continue to be the sedan-only E300 powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft. It comes as standard with a RWD layout, but an optional all-paw arrangement will be available.

While the aforementioned E53 will be launched towards the end of the year, the new E450 in both RWD and AWD flavors is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to the market launch.

Source: Mercedes-Benz