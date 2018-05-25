Going on sale this fall to replace the E400 models.
Just days after announcing plans to replace the relatively short-lived E43 with the beefier E53, the E-Class lineup is going through yet another change in the United States for the upcoming 2019 model year. Today’s E400 and E400 4Matic will be retired to make way for the E450 and E450 4Matic, as follows: all-wheel-drive-only sedan and wagon and RWD or AWD coupe and cabriolet in the same vein as their predecessors.
The name change implemented by Mercedes is reflected by the upgraded biturbo 3.0-liter V6 engine underneath the hood where it now pumps out an additional 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque. This brings the grand total to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft compared to the old 329 hp and 354 lb-ft.
This is not the only update the model year change for the E-Class is bringing in the U.S. where buyers will be given the chance to go for a new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. It will allow the drivers to access all safety assistance systems without having to remove their hands from the steering wheel. There are also a couple of new trim options complemented by matching center consoles, fresh 19-inch AMG-branded wheels, as well as Night and Rear Safety packages.
The entry-level E-Class will continue to be the sedan-only E300 powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft. It comes as standard with a RWD layout, but an optional all-paw arrangement will be available.
While the aforementioned E53 will be launched towards the end of the year, the new E450 in both RWD and AWD flavors is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to the market launch.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Family Receives New Engine & Improved Performance for 2019
May 23, 2018 – Atlanta -- At its introduction in 2016, the new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class marked the world premiere of numerous technical innovations, enabling enhanced comfort, a new level of intelligent drive and a new infotainment and control system. For the 2019 model year, Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new model designations to the E-Class lineup with E 450 and E 450 4MATIC variants. The new E 450 model designation for the E-Class Sedan, Coupe, Cabriolet and Wagon will also receive a more powerful engine. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models will go on sale in the U.S. in fall 2018.
More powerful, more efficient engines
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models will be equipped with an upgraded 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine that generates an additional 33 hp (now 362 hp vs. previous 329 hp) and 15 lb-ft of torque (now 369 lb-ft vs. previous 354 lb-ft) than its predecessor. The 2019 E 450 4MATIC Sedan and Wagon, and E 450 and E 450 4MATIC variants of the Coupe and Cabriolet will replace the current E 400 and E 400 4MATIC variants to reflect its new features.
Intelligent Drive: state-of-the-art active safety
When the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class family launched in the U.S. market in 2016, it introduced a new dimension in driver assistance and safety systems. In 2017, the redesigned Mercedes-Benz S-Class family showcased new and considerably enhanced driver assistance features. For 2019, the E-Class family will benefit from these enhanced safety systems and route-based speed adaptation, which uses a substantially broader scope of map and navigation data to more safety navigate different driving roads and situations.
New for 2019
The E-Class family will receive additional changes, both inside and out, for 2019, including a new 3-spoke Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel that allows the driver to operate all safety assistance systems without ever removing their hands from the steering wheel, two additional trim options with matching center consoles, a new 19” AMG wheel available with Night Package and Rear Safety Package newly available on the E-Class Sedan.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models will go on sale in the U.S. in fall 2018. Additional information, including pricing, will be available closer to launch.
Overview of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class family variants:
|Mercedes-Benz
E300 and E300 4MATIC Sedan
|Engine
|2.0L inline-4 turbo
|Displacement
|1,991 cc
|Rated output
|241 hp
|Rated torque
|273 hp
|Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Sedan
|Mercedes-Benz E450 and E450 4MATIC Coupe
|Mercedes-Benz E450 and E450 4MATIC Cabriolet
|Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Wagon
|Engine
|3.0L V6 biturbo
|3.0L V6 biturbo
|3.0L V6 biturbo
|3.0L V6 biturbo
|Displacement
|2,996 cc
|2,996 cc
|2,996 cc
|2,996 cc
|Rated output
|362 hp
|362 hp
|362 hp
|362 hp
|Rated torque
|369 lb-ft
|369 lb-ft
|369 lb-ft
|369 lb-ft