Hobbies are healthy. They keep the mind active while providing a sense of accomplishment. Some people garden while others complete crosswords. Others like to build things such as furniture or model airplanes. However, not everyone is satisfied with your typical run-of-the-mill household hobbies. Sometimes, you have to think outside the box. Take the video from Marc W. Zak. He decided the build a 1:1 scale of the infamous BMW M10 four-cylinder engine. Instead of searching the internet for a model kit – which there doesn’t appear to be any – he decided to make his own model using corrugated and cardboard paper materials.

From watching the video, the majority of the M10’s structural rigidity comes from the corrugated material – which is made up of three different layers of paper: an inside liner, an outside liner, and fluting which runs in between them. The smaller, more intricate parts of the engine are cardboard material – a single-layer material often used for cereal boxes and small consumer goods packages. The details are exquisite though. According to the video, the engine took about a year to complete while spending a few hours on and off working on the project.

To BMW enthusiasts, the M10 four-cylinder engine is the stuff of legend. The engine ranged in size from 1.5 liters to 1.9 liters over the course of its history, which ran until 1988 when it was replaced by the M40 a year prior. The original M10 engine produced 72 (then 80) horsepower when it founds its way into the BMW 1500. Adding a turbocharger and increasing the size to 1.9 liters helped the engine produce 168 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Talk about a versatile engine.

The use of corrugated and cardboard material for such a project may seem unconventional, but the outcome is truly spectacular. It doesn’t matter what you use so long as you have fun and have a sense of accomplishment when you’re done. If you don’t have the skills – or the patience for such a project – the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron is coming soon.

Source: Marc W. Zak via YouTube