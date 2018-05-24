The Mercedes-AMG GT can be had in a few different flavors. The standard offering is the GT Coupe, which pumps out a respectable 469 horsepower (349 kilowatts). Somewhere in the middle of the lineup is the GT C, which is a bit more performance-oriented and produces 550 hp (410 kW). At the top of the range is the track-ready GT R, which churns out a hefty 577 hp (430 kW). There’s even a new four-door GT. But even with all those options, one German tuning shop thinks the AMG GT could use more power.

Renntech now offers an upgrade package for the AMG GT R that delivers anywhere from 612 to 825 hp (456 to 615 kW), depending on the trim. The latter of the two options is dubbed the AMG GT R825, and along with more horsepower, adds a whopping 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque to the equation. All that extra power comes courtesy of larger turbo, paired with a software upgrade, blow-off valves, and high-flow air filter, among others. Both the transmission and clutch have been reinforced to cope, of course.

More power also comes with a few modest exterior upgrades, too. Renntech has fitted the GT R with its unique aero package, which was first shown at the Top Marques Monaco earlier in the year. The new look includes an aggressive front bumper with unique canards, sharper side splitters, and a special two-stage rear wing to help cope with all that extra power. The package also includes a set of lightweight forged Vossen wheels, wrapped in super sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP tires.

All those upgrades will undoubtedly come at a cost. Renntech doesn’t say how much the upgrade package will cost on top of the GT R’s base price of $157,000, but the final product should come close to $200,000, especially the 825 hp upgrade.

Source: Renntech