The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain better watch its back.

The paint has barely dried on the new Audi A6, but already artists have gone to work on dreaming up new variants. So far we’ve seen the sporty saloon with a hot RS6 makeover, but now artist Tobias Buttner has opted to give the German luxury saloon a more rugged theme. This is the A6 Allroad – or at least a rendering of which. Like other Allroad models before it, it adopts new body cladding and a higher ride height, all in an effort to improve off-road usability.

Of course, nearly all of the same styling cues from the standard A6 carry over, but there are a number of unique variations to note. The grille, for example – while still large and imposing – now features vertical chrome inserts as opposed to the horizontal design found on the standard model. The accenting vents are now more subtle, too, and there’s a silver running board located just underneath the grille.

The ride height is also a bit higher, obviously, and plastic body cladding around the wheels assures that it will be able to take on rougher roads without damaging the paint on the fenders. The previous model has its height raised by just 3.5 centimeters (35 millimeters) over the standard sedan, with an available one extra centimeter (10 millimeters) of lift available at low speeds. Expect similar figures for the new model… if Audi decides to build it.

2019 Audi A6 Sedan
2019 Audi A6 Allroad Rendering

More Audi A6:

2019 Audi A6 Sedan Detailed In Extended Gallery (172 Photos)
2019 Audi A6 Avant Is A Gorgeous Wagon Loaded With Technology

The artist doesn’t specify which powertrain would be found underhood of the high-riding A6, but don’t expect any dramatic departure from the standard sedan. The new A6 comes with a 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 making 340 horsepower (250 kW), or an optional 3.0-liter TDI diesel available with 286 hp (210 kW). The TDI comes paired to an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox, while the TSFI mill uses a seven-speed S-Tronic transmission.

Unfortunately, the A6 Allroad is still a ways away. The new sedan hasn’t even hit the market yet; the A6 will go on sale in Germany in June, before following up in other countries shortly thereafter. The new A6 should start at somewhere near $50,000 when it goes on sale in the U.S., but the Allroad will be a bit more expensive.

Source:  Tobias Buttner / Facebook

2019 Audi A6 Sedan extended gallery

2019 Audi A6 Sedan
172 photos
2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan 2019 Audi A6 Sedan

Audi A6

Audi A6
Explore Reviews

More photos

Audi RS6 Sedan render
Audi RS6 Sedan render
Audi A6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Audi A6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
2019 Audi A6
2019 Audi A6
Audi A6 renderings
Audi A6 renderings
Audi A6 C8 vs A6 C7
Audi A6 C8 vs A6 C7
2019 Audi A6 leaked official images (not confirmed)
2019 Audi A6 leaked official images (not confirmed)