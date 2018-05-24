Audi has a refresh for its popular A4 on the way, and these spy shots catch the updated model testing for the first time. The changes certainly don't look very extensive, though.

Audi's engineers camouflage the nose in an attempt to hide the changes, but the effort really only calls attention to the fairly minor tweaks. The corner intakes feature a new shape with a more angular lower section, and they also seem to be larger. The inlet in the center of the lower fascia is wider, too.

These photos don't provide a great look at the rear of the refreshed A4. The only major changes appear to be new trapezoidal exhaust outlets and a ribbed lower fascia between them to create a simulated diffuser.

These pictures don't show the interior, but small updates seem likely. The A4 already has quite a nice cabin, but driver-assistance technology is progressing quickly, so Audi could add some cutting edge equipment.

Powertrain changes for the refreshed A4 are also a mystery. The company might be able to tweak the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to produce more than the current 252 horsepower (189 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque.

Audi introduced the latest A4 for the 2017 model year with an emphasis on improving technology and efficiency. The company was able to drop as much as 99 pounds (45 kilograms) from front-drive models and 66 pounds (30 kg) from ones with all-wheel drive. Inside, the model was available with the impressive Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel and a wide variety of active driver aids. Soon after launching the standard model, the Four Rings added the Ultra version for folks looking for more efficiency that featured less power but better fuel economy.

Source: Carpix