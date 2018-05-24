Having received nearly 80,000 orders already for its smallest crossover, Volvo has no other way but to bolster production of the XC40 to meet the strong customer demand. It’s not going to happen right away as the Geely-owned marque mentions it will ramp up production at the Ghent factory in Belgium and also at the Luqiao plant in China during the first half of 2019.

It will be possible to free up production capacity for the XC40 at the Ghent facility because the outgoing S60 and V60 models are exiting the assembly lines. Due to be revealed this summer and set to become Volvo’s first car to come without a diesel engine, the next-gen sedan will be manufactured at the firm’s new U.S. plant. As for the new wagon, it will be built at the Torslanda plant in Sweden, but some of the production output for the next-gen V60 will still come from Ghent.

The XC40 a.k.a. European Car of the Year is currently the sole member of the CMA-based compact car family, but Volvo says more are on the way. However, the V40 hatchback will not be renewed as per a statement made by a company spokeswoman in an interview with Automotive News Europe. That probably means the V40 will revert to its wagon origins to join the bigger V60 and V90. Another model in the pipeline is obviously a new S40 sedan previewed by the 40.2 concept pictured below.

The aforementioned S60 and V40 are the remaining new Volvos to debut this decade, a company that has refreshed its portfolio in recent years from top to bottom. During this period, it has also spawned a performance-oriented Polestar standalone brand set to build the Polestar 1. It’s a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid originally conceived as an S90 Coupe before switching to a new badge.

Source: Volvo, Automotive News Europe