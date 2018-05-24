Skoda’s lovable subcompact wagon finished in Rallye Green spent two years crisscrossing Europe with more than 40 people from German magazine Auto Bild taking turns behind the wheel. Some 106,000 kilometers (65,865 miles) later, the Fabia Combi returned home in Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic where it had been manufactured. The car in question was a high-end pre-facelift version equipped with the four-cylinder 1.2 TSI gasoline engine (since then replaced in Skoda’s lineup by the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI) hooked up to the optional DSG.

After returning to its place of birth, the very green Fabia Combi was dismantled down to the very last bolt, with every component removed examined by DEKRA, a Berlin-based European vehicle inspection company. Someone from Auto Bild was also there to carefully check out all the bits and pieces as they were taken out of the small wagon. With all the innards removed, these were arranged against a white backdrop for a cool photo you can see in the gallery below.

Skoda says the Fabia Combi will head back to Germany where all of its parts are going to be donated to a vocational school. Students will be given the opportunity to fully reassemble the car, which will then be used for teaching purposes.

As a refresher, the Fabia lineup received a light facelift earlier this year for the Geneva Motor Show where the supermini and wagon brought their swanky new LED headlights. With the mid-cycle refresh, Skoda has dropped the 1.4 TDI engine, which means now you can only get it with either the aforementioned 1.0 TSI or the lesser naturally aspirated 1.0 MPI. Other novelties include hatchback-only 18-inch wheels, along with dual USB ports for rear passengers, and a removable LED torch in the case of the wagon.

Source: Skoda