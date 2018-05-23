Many of today’s modern supercars come with active aerodynamics – flaps, wings, and shutters that move or change shape. These technologies allow the car’s aerodynamic profile to change. You don’t need massive amounts of downforce sitting in traffic. However, you do need that downforce when you’re at the track. Active aerodynamics work by helping a car corner better or they can work by becoming an air brake. But the Zenvo TSR-S active rear wing is something truly exceptional.

The TSR-S’s wing uses a Centripetal Wing. This wing uses two rotational axes which allow it to function as an air brake and a cornering stabilizer, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Watch the video and just watch of far the wing twists and contorts as the Zenvo races around the track. It’s extreme. The moving wing gives the car extra levels of downforce thanks to its longitudinal rotation.

“The TSR-S wing concept is able to maintain the high downforce and generate a large inwards directed force,” Kasper Damkjær, senior fluid mechanics specialist, involved in the development of the TSR-S aerodynamics, explained when the car was revealed earlier this year. “When the wing is tilted, downforce is only decreased by 3%, while an inward directed force of 30% of the wing downforce is generated.”

Such types of active aerodynamics are important for a car like the street-legal Zenvo TSR-S. The engine – a by a 5.8-liter V8 with two centrifugal superchargers – produces 1,177 horsepower (878 kilowatts). Power goes to the wheels through a motorsports-derived seven-speed paddle-shift gearbox, helping rocket the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per Hour) in 2.8 seconds. The TSR-S hits 124 mph (200 kph) in an impressive 6.8 seconds.

This Danish supercar has the looks, the power, and the technology to dominate on the track. The wing’s active aerodynamics far outweigh its goofiness. It doesn’t matter how odd it looks so long as it works.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube