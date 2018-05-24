Ford has a major upgrade on the way for the 2019 F-150 Raptor that makes the already rugged pickup into an even more capable off-roader. It's even easier to drive the truck when things get bumpy, too. The upgraded model will arrive at dealers in late 2018.

The Blue Oval once again improves the Raptor suspension after already fitting larger diameter Fox shocks for the 2017 model year upgrade. The latest pieces now feature Live Valve technology that can vary compression rates to adjust the damping to the terrain ahead. Sensors on the suspension and the body monitor what's happening and tweaks the setup accordingly. The tech even knows if the pickup is in air during the jump and can stiffen the dampers to smooth out the landing.

The 2019 Raptor also benefits from a Trail Control system that acts like cruise control for low-speed, off-road driving. Drivers can activate the tech from one to 20 miles per hour, and the vehicle then takes over to keep moving forward at a constant speed, including powering or braking individual wheels as necessary. This allows the person behind the wheel to focus on the steering.

Ford also dresses up the Raptor's cabin with new Recaro sport seats as part of the optional interior accent package. They feature larger bolsters than the current chairs and have blue Alcantara center sections with accent stitching in a sapphire shade similar to the Light Speed-color inside the Ford GT.

Buyers looking to personalize their 2019 Raptor have a few other new choices of options. The exterior of the truck is available in three new colors: Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue, and Agate Black. There's also a revised appearance for the "Ford" rear appliqué that now features two-tone styling. A set of beadlock-capable wheels are available, too.

The 2019 Raptor's powertrain remains the same by using a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 that produces 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10-speed automatic gearbox with a high-low transfer case and four-wheel drive take care of getting to power to the ground.

Source: Ford