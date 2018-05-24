The new Trail Control system keeps the truck going a constant speed off-road, so drivers can focus on steering.
Ford has a major upgrade on the way for the 2019 F-150 Raptor that makes the already rugged pickup into an even more capable off-roader. It's even easier to drive the truck when things get bumpy, too. The upgraded model will arrive at dealers in late 2018.
The Blue Oval once again improves the Raptor suspension after already fitting larger diameter Fox shocks for the 2017 model year upgrade. The latest pieces now feature Live Valve technology that can vary compression rates to adjust the damping to the terrain ahead. Sensors on the suspension and the body monitor what's happening and tweaks the setup accordingly. The tech even knows if the pickup is in air during the jump and can stiffen the dampers to smooth out the landing.
The 2019 Raptor also benefits from a Trail Control system that acts like cruise control for low-speed, off-road driving. Drivers can activate the tech from one to 20 miles per hour, and the vehicle then takes over to keep moving forward at a constant speed, including powering or braking individual wheels as necessary. This allows the person behind the wheel to focus on the steering.
Ford also dresses up the Raptor's cabin with new Recaro sport seats as part of the optional interior accent package. They feature larger bolsters than the current chairs and have blue Alcantara center sections with accent stitching in a sapphire shade similar to the Light Speed-color inside the Ford GT.
Buyers looking to personalize their 2019 Raptor have a few other new choices of options. The exterior of the truck is available in three new colors: Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue, and Agate Black. There's also a revised appearance for the "Ford" rear appliqué that now features two-tone styling. A set of beadlock-capable wheels are available, too.
The 2019 Raptor's powertrain remains the same by using a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 that produces 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10-speed automatic gearbox with a high-low transfer case and four-wheel drive take care of getting to power to the ground.
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
Upgraded F-150 Raptor Raises Bar Again in Ultimate OffRoad
Performance with Smarter Shocks, New Trail Control
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor features class-exclusive FOX Racing Shox with Live Valve
technology that can adapt to terrain in real-time to actively maximize handling, comfort, and
bottom-out resistance
- New Trail Control™ system is like cruise control for low-speed, rugged terrain – automatically
adjusting to send power and braking to each individual wheel to allow drivers to focus on
steering along the trail
- All-new Recaro sport seats help keep drivers secure at low and high speeds off-road
DEARBORN, Mich., May 24, 2018 – Ford is making its iconic F-150 Raptor – the ultimate highperformance
off-road pickup – even better with upgraded technology including class-exclusive,
electronically controlled FOX Racing Shox, new Trail Control™ and all-new Recaro sport seats.
The upgrades are focused on key components that have made F-150 Raptor the benchmark in
off-road trucks for an even tougher, smarter, more capable trail runner.
“Raptor’s success is rooted in its incredible suspension, superb vehicle control and the
confidence the truck instills in its owners,” said Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford
Performance vehicle programs. “Upgrades to the 2019 F-150 Raptor have improved all three to
new levels that the competition will have to benchmark – again.”
While Raptor has plenty of torque and horsepower, building a high-performance off-road truck
isn’t just about engine power – it’s also about the suspension. Raptor’s suspension upgrades
make it even more capable of clawing away at the terrain.
To enhance Raptor’s already proven internal bypass shocks, Ford Performance worked directly
with FOX to develop all-new electronically controlled Live Valve technology for the new platform
that continuously adjusts damping in real-time. This class-exclusive setup uses sensors in the
suspension and body to maximize comfort, handling and bottom-out resistance.
“By automatically varying compression rates, Raptor can now make the most of its suspension
travel of 13 inches at the front and 13.9 inches at the rear,” said Salenbauch. “The 2019 Raptor
is not just more capable off-road. It’s smarter.”
Paired with Raptor’s Terrain Management System™, Live Valve suspension technology can
increase the truck’s high-speed off-road capability while also enabling smooth on-road driving
performance.
“Not many trucks need sensors to detect when you are midair,” said Salenbauch. “Raptor sets
the dampers to full stiffness to help smooth shock performance as the truck lands.”
Low-speed performance off-road is also improved. New Trail Control helps F-150 Raptor drivers
navigate challenging conditions. It’s like cruise control for low-speed, rugged terrain,
automatically adjusting power and braking to each individual wheel to allow drivers to focus on
steering over rugged terrain. Trail Control can be activated at speeds from 1 mph up to 20 mph
depending on driveline position.
The system makes everything easier – from driving on a simple two-track trail to traversing a
rocky hill climb. Not only can Trail Control automatically draw significant engine torque to
overcome steep obstacles, it can individually brake the wheels so the truck comes down
smoothly on the other side.
Raptor drivers now have enhanced seats to help keep them firmly in place for improved
confidence at low and high speeds. All-new Recaro sport seats provide aggressive support with
generous bolstering in the seat back and cushion. This available seat design features blue
Alcantara inserts and accent stitching inspired by the Light Speed-colored interior of the Ford
GT supercar.
Raptor’s aggressive exterior gets even more intense for 2019 with eye-catching new colors
including Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue and Agate Black. An enhanced rear appliqué
and available newly designed beadlock-capable wheels round out the new look.
The upgraded 2019 F-150 Raptor will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant. It goes on sale in late
2018.
