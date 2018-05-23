Bugatti has been putting together Chirons by hand since the end of 2016 and now the folks based in Molsheim, Alsace in France are celebrating an important production milestone. The Volkswagen Group marque has built the 100th Chiron (out of a total of 500) for a wealthy individual from the Middle East, specifically from the Arabian Peninsula.

Approximately 70 hypercars are assembled each year and this particular car has been fully customized as per the owner’s preferences. The customer decided to go with a dark blue paint scheme with matte finish – a first for a Chiron. The lovely shade is contrasted by the red Bugatti side line complemented by the brake calipers painted in a similar shade of red. Bathed in leather, the interior cabin is mostly red as well.

Price? That would have to be a cool €2.85 million, which works out to about $3.34 million at current exchange rates or approximately $300,000 more than a “standard” Chiron in the United States. For the rest of us, we can take comfort from knowing a Lego Technic Chiron is right around the corner.

Bugatti has a busy schedule up ahead as more than 300 people have ordered the Veyron replacement, prompting the company to say it has an “extremely well-filled order book” and that production is running “at full speed.” It just launched a lighter Sport version and has been showing behind closed doors a “controversial” special edition set to be revealed sooner or later.

A successful top speed run would probably lure in more buyers eager to own the world’s fastest production car ever (that title currently belongs to the 277.87-mph Koenigsegg Agera RS), but company boss Stefan Winkelmann said a couple of months ago it might not happen.

Source: Bugatti