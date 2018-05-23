In September last year, BMW revealed officially the M8 GTE, the car the brand is going to race in the GTE Pro division of FIA’s World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The Bavarians are currently working hard at preparing the race car for the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will take place on 16 and 17 June 2018, at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France. This new video shows an M8 GTE undergoing testing during a three-day session at the Monza circuit in Italy.

Interestingly, the race car has been developed simultaneously with the road-going 8 Series. The two share a number of components, but at the heart of the M8 GTE is “the most efficient BMW Motorsport racing engine ever.” It’s a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 motor good for between 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 600 hp (447 kW), depending on the specification.

BMW’s motorsport division has used the engine that’s under the hood of the current M5 for a base, and has used a lot of input from the specialists at BMW M. Many parts, including the engine block and cylinder head, are mounted in the race engine without modification from the production variant of the unit.

BMW is working on the race car with former DTM squad MTEK and will face fierce competition in its class from manufacturers like Ford, Ferrari, Porsche, and Aston Martin, all having a full factory entry.

"With the BMW M8 GTE, we are bringing cutting-edge technology to the top international class of GT racing, whilst at the same time tying in with our tradition at Le Mans," BMW Motorsport director, Jens Marquardt, comments. “The development of the BMW M8 GTE is on schedule, and we can hardly wait to see the car challenging for victories in 2018."

Source: 19Bozzy92 on YouTube