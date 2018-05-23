Mercedes-AMG introduced the E43 model range only a couple of years ago and now it’s getting ready to retire the badge to make room for the electrified E53 family. It made its debut at the beginning of the year during the Detroit Auto Show in Coupe and Cabriolet body styles before the reveal of the more practical sedan and wagon flavors last month.
Now, Mercedes is announcing the E53 Sedan will be going on sale in the United States towards the end of the year as a 2019MY to replace the E43 Sedan and it will come along with the fancier two-door E53 models. There’s more to the story than just a simple name change as the new cars carrying a higher number live up to the badge by packing more punch. Indeed, the new inline-six biturbo 3.0-liter engine pushes out 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet whereas the old models offered 396 hp and 384 lb-ft from a V6 that had the displacement as its successor.
Not only that, but the E53 cars are now rocking a mild hybrid setup with an EQ Boost component adding a boost of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. The partially electrified powertrain allows the sedan and cabrio to hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds while the coupe does it 0.1s quicker. Regardless of the body style you go for, top speed is electronically governed at 130 mph.
Aside from getting a new engine, the E53 benefits from larger brakes and an assortment of visual tweaks, plus new optional 20-inch AMG rims with a twin five-spoke design. There’s also a new AMG Performance steering wheel and other minor trinkets, but we’re sure the stronger engine will grab all the attention.
Mercedes isn’t ready to disclose pricing details, but we’re not expecting any big changes over the outgoing $71,600 E43 Sedan. If you want the exact same powertrain in a more stylish package, the CLS 53 is the car to buy once it will arrive stateside sometime this fall.
Source: Mercedes-AMG
2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet
2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan
New engine, 48V electrical system, fully variable all-wheel drive, larger brakes, and more equipment features: the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan. The centerpiece of the new E 53 Sedan is the electrified AMG- enhanced 3.0L in-line 6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost featuring an electric auxiliary compressor. The in-line 6-cylinder engine generates an output of 429 hp and delivers a peak torque of 384 lb-ft which is supplemented with an electric EQ Boost starter generator. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.
The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan joins the new AMG E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet models, and replaces the previous AMG E 43 Sedan model. The AMG E 53 Sedan will be available as a 2019 model year in the U.S. by late 2018.
The now fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.
Higher top speed, larger brakes
The AMG Driver's Package for the first time allows increasing the electronically limited top speed in the new E 53 models to 130 mph. The standard AMG Sport Braking system was adapted to the added power and performance: The front axle features cross-drilled and vented 14.2" brake discs with four-piston fixed callipers and AMG lettering, the rear axle is fitted with 14.2" discs with single-piston floating callipers.
Power bulges and round twin tailpipe embellishers
The E 53 Sedan is easily distinguished by a new hood featuring two, striking power domes while the round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome (in black chrome with Night package) stand out. The rear bumper is characterized by a new and sportier diffuser look. The dynamic appearance is rounded off by new optional 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized twin five-spoke design.
Interior with innovative control and display concept
The interior of the new AMG E 53 Sedan welcomes passengers with model- specific equipment features, luxurious materials and the innovative control and display concept of the E-Class. The synthesis of exclusivity and sportiness is also emphasized by the available AMG Performance Seats with an AMG- specific upholstery layout, and available AMG Carbon Fiber trim.
The standard Widescreen Cockpit includes a large display with virtual instruments in the direct field of vision of the driver that serves as the instrument cluster, as well as a 12.3" central display above the center console for the infotainment system. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and consequently emphasize the horizontal orientation of the interior design.
New AMG Performance steering wheel
The new, standard-fit AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather with red 12 o'clock marking offers extensive individualization options such as DINAMICA or Black Piano Lacquer trim. Many functions such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC can be activated with the controls in the horizontal steering wheel spokes. The touch-sensitive Touch Control buttons respond to swiping motions and enable the driver to control the entire infotainment system without having to take his/her hands off the steering wheel.
The infotainment system can also be operated via the touchpad with Controller in the center console and by voice control. Voice control has been extended to include vehicle functions. It now also controls the air conditioning and seat heating/ventilation, interior lights and more.
Six-cylinder in-line engine with EQ Boost starter generator
The new AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost engine of the E 53 models is characterized by top performance and intelligent electrification. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation, as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger, all have the same goal: to enhance driving dynamics, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
High torque without lag
Supported by the EQ Boost starter-alternator, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high charge pressure, without any delay, for a faster increase in torque for acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger is deployed. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts extremely spontaneously and provides an immediate response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six-cylinder in-line engine.
Paving the way for hybrid functions: 48V on-board electrical system
The power for the 48V on-board electrical system is generated by the EQ Boost starter generator. The conventional 12V electrical system is likewise supplied from the new network – by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which allows supplying more electrical energy. The existing 12V system supplies power to accessories such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.
Hybrid functions thanks to EQ Boost starter-alternator
The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control.
The hybrid functions include boost with up to 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.
Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission
The new 3.0-liter in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel shift paddles, upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the "Sport+" and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive.
Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT
With the five DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes "Eco," "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual," the driver can tailor the characteristics of the new 53-series models even further to suit personal preferences at the press of a button. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, the driver has the option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.
Independent AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL
Increased agility, neutral cornering performance and greater traction come courtesy of the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROLdeveloped in Affalterbach. The multi-chamber air suspension with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up and continuously adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. A harder spring rate, for example, when cornering and braking, effectively reduces body roll.
The damping at each wheel is adjusted to suit the current driving situation and the condition of the road. This is done rapidly and precisely, using two separate valves for the rebound and compression forces in the dampers. The damping characteristics can also be preselected in three modes, "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+," allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics.
Technical data at a glance
|
|
Mercedes-AMG E 53
|
Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe
|
Mercedes-AMG E 53
|
Engine
|
AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6
|
AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6
|
AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost
|
Displacement
|
2,999 cc
|
2,999 cc
|
2,999 cc
|
Power output hp
|
429 @ 6,100 rpm
|
429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
|
429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
|
Add. Output with EQ Boost
|
21 hp
|
21 hp
|
21 hp
|
Peak torque
|
384 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,800
|
384 lb-ft at 1,800-
|
384 lb-ft at 1,800-5,800 rpm
|
Add. torque with EQ Boost
|
184 lb-ft
|
184 lb-ft
|
184 lb-ft
|
Drive system
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution
|
Transmission
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
|
Acceleration 0-60 mph
|
4.4 s (est)
|
4.3 s (est)
|
4.4 s (est)
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph*
|
130 mph*
|
130 mph*
*electronically limited