It was the end of January when Bugatti teased a much more affordable Chiron, one reproduced from Lego bricks. The official reveal is scheduled to take place in a week from Friday, but someone was eager to share with the entire world the box of the highly anticipated new Lego Technic set. Carrying the set number 42083, the car will come in a two-tone finish with different shades of blue and what looks to be a cream interior.

It should keep you busy for quite a while taking into account the box contains a whopping 3,599 pieces, which is 895 more compared to one of the most popular Lego Technic sets among car fans: the 911 GT3 RS. No word about how much it will cost, but considering the Porsche sets you back $299, we won’t be too surprised if the Bugatti will retail for $350 or even $400. By the way, we’ve heard through the grapevine that the GT3 RS will be retired at the end of this year, so better get one while you still can.

We’re eager to see the back of the Chiron, specifically how its monstrous W16 biturbo 8.0-liter engine has been reimagined using Lego bricks. The continuous brake light strip should also be interesting to see, along with the fat central exhaust tips and the deployable rear spoiler, which hopefully has been incorporated. The new set will certainly be a productivity killer considering the aforementioned Porsche set has a build time of about six hours, and with the Chiron having a lot more pieces, it’s going to require even more of your precious free time. Not that we’re complaining…

All will be revealed on June 1 when Bugatti president, Stephan Winkelmann, and Lego’s CEO will host the world premiere of the Chiron set at the new Lego House in Billund, Denmark. You’ll actually be able to watch a livestream of the event on Lego Technic’s official Facebook page from 9 AM CET.