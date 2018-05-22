We’ve all been there. You'll be driving along when the check tire pressure light illuminates, or you come out to your car to notice one tire looks a little low. Not everyone has an air compressor in the garage, so they head to the gas station and fill up there. You have to check the door label to see what the correct pressure is before filling up. The air pump either has a digital gauge where you can set the amount of air to put into the tire or a manual one where you have to check the pressure continuously. However, they’re not always reliable and can give erroneous readings. Nissan is trying to uncomplicate filling your tires by taking out the guesswork of when your tires are correctly inflated with its Easy Fill Tire Alert system.

The system works by having the vehicle alert the driver when a tire is inflated properly. To engage the system, the driver must put the vehicle in park, apply the parking brake, and leave the ignition on in the accessory more position.

Once you start filling up a tire, the exterior lights begin to flash, indicating the system is monitoring the change in tire pressure. Once the correct tire pressure is reached, the vehicle’s horn will sound. If the tire is over-inflated, the horn sounds again and is accompanied by the hazards lights flashing three times. There’s no seeking out the what the necessary tire pressure is and no wondering if the air pump gauge is correct. The vehicle does all the work.

It’s a neat system that makes filling up tires easier for people. The system is available on 12 current Nissan models – Altima, Armada, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa, and Versa Note. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, four out of five consumers are driving around with improperly inflated tires. Not only do improperly inflated tires harm fuel economy, but it can also hurt the tires’ longevity, wearing the tire unevenly. So far, Nissan has sold 5.3 million vehicles with the system.

Source: Nissan