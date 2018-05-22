We’ve all been there. You'll be driving along when the check tire pressure light illuminates, or you come out to your car to notice one tire looks a little low. Not everyone has an air compressor in the garage, so they head to the gas station and fill up there. You have to check the door label to see what the correct pressure is before filling up. The air pump either has a digital gauge where you can set the amount of air to put into the tire or a manual one where you have to check the pressure continuously. However, they’re not always reliable and can give erroneous readings. Nissan is trying to uncomplicate filling your tires by taking out the guesswork of when your tires are correctly inflated with its Easy Fill Tire Alert system.
The system works by having the vehicle alert the driver when a tire is inflated properly. To engage the system, the driver must put the vehicle in park, apply the parking brake, and leave the ignition on in the accessory more position.
Once you start filling up a tire, the exterior lights begin to flash, indicating the system is monitoring the change in tire pressure. Once the correct tire pressure is reached, the vehicle’s horn will sound. If the tire is over-inflated, the horn sounds again and is accompanied by the hazards lights flashing three times. There’s no seeking out the what the necessary tire pressure is and no wondering if the air pump gauge is correct. The vehicle does all the work.
It’s a neat system that makes filling up tires easier for people. The system is available on 12 current Nissan models – Altima, Armada, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa, and Versa Note. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, four out of five consumers are driving around with improperly inflated tires. Not only do improperly inflated tires harm fuel economy, but it can also hurt the tires’ longevity, wearing the tire unevenly. So far, Nissan has sold 5.3 million vehicles with the system.
Source: Nissan
Make summer travel safer, save time and money with Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert system
ASHVILLE, Tenn. – With gas prices rising and the summer road trip season here, properly inflated vehicle tires are a must. Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert feature relieves the pressure of worrying about perfectly inflated tires.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), four out of five consumers are driving with improperly inflated tires – too much or too little air pressure. With properly inflated tires, those consumers could save as much as 11 cents per gallon on fuel and extend the life of a tire by 4,700 miles.
In the U.S., Nissan has sold more than 5.3-million vehicles with the brand's exclusive Easy-Fill Tire Alert Technology - about 21 million tires. As demonstrated in a recent video comparison, the feature allows underinflated tires to be filled to the recommended pressure in about half the time compared to using a traditional tire gauge.
"Ensuring your tires are inflated to the correct pressure is one very simple step consumers can take to help make their vehicles safer, especially with the start of summer road trips," said Sarah Cardinali, senior manager, Product Safety, Nissan North America. "Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert takes the guesswork out of filling tires and makes simple vehicle maintenance less intimidating for the average driver."
Standard tire pressure monitoring systems alert drivers when tire pressure is low. However, Nissan's easy-to-use Easy-Fill Tire Alert helps consumers quickly and conveniently fill their tires to the correct pressures every time without the need for a handheld pressure device or looking up the correct tire pressure numbers.
How it works:
- Park the vehicle in a safe location and apply the parking brake
- Put the vehicle in park (automatic transmission) and the leave the ignition in the on (accessory mode) position with the engine off
- Once air starts filling the tire, the exterior lights begin to flash to indicate Easy-Fill Tire Alert is monitoring the change in air pressure
- When the correct tire pressure is reached, the vehicle horn will sound
- If the tire is over-inflated, the horn sounds again and the hazard indicators flash three times, signaling the need to release some air
In the current lineup, Easy-Fill Tire Alert is available on 12 different nameplates: Altima, Armada, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, Versa and Versa Note.
Easy-Fill Tire Alert is one of many technologies that are part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision – the company's approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society.
For more information on Nissan's exclusive Easy-Fill Tire Alert and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.
Easy-Fill Tire Alert is not a substitute for regular tire pressure checks. See Owner's Manual for safety information. If the Easy-Fill Tire Alert is not working, use a tire pressure gauge. Tire Pressure Monitoring System does not detect a sudden drop in the tire pressure, as with a tire blowout.