Lamborghini is taking the Urus to the track. It's not competing on circuits around Europe, though, because Lambo's first SUV now has pace car duty for the automaker's Super Trofeo Europe one-make racing program.

Other than these photos, Lamborghini doesn't provide any details about the Urus pace car. The changes appear limited to some stylish stripes that accentuate the SUV's chiseled appearance and sponsor decals.

The Super Trofeo Europe series has already raced at Monza and Silverstone this season. There are still four remaining rounds at Misano in June, Spa-Francorchamps in July, Nürburgring in September, and Vallelunga in November.

The racers this year get to drive the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo that debuts this season. The updated machine uses a 5.2-liter V10 with 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and a six-speed sequential gearbox driving the rear wheels. The vehicle features a roof-mounted intake to feed air to the big engine. A rear fin grants greater stability during high-speed cornering. Drivers can tune the dynamics to their preference with a 12-position ABS system and nine traction control settings.

Lamborghini does intend to take the Urus racing eventually, but the firm is still deciding how to do it. The company plans to monitor how the Bentley Bentayga performs at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June and make a judgement from there. An off-road event like the Dakar Rally could be a good place to show off what the SUV is capable of.

Lamborghini is already preparing to expand the Urus lineup with a plug-in hybrid model of the SUV in late 2019. It would share a powertrain with the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 and electric boost producing a total of 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Lamborghini via Facebook