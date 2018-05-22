Carlex Design is famous for its wide range of customized vehicles – often inserting lavish interiors into just about vehicle a customer would like upgraded. Often, these custom interiors are far from subtle, using expansive amounts of fine leather and Alcantara. While some interiors are louder than others, the aftermarket company always completes its work with great taste. One of the company’s latest creations puts a gorgeous burgundy interior into a McLaren 720S while giving the exterior a personal touch. To say it’s unique is an understatement.

Inside, Carlex worked to add Alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber into the cabin, using quilted designs and perforations. The entire modification process took Carlex three weeks to complete. The company went all-in on completing the project, modifying the seat upholstery, steering wheel, door panels, center console, dashboard, the full floor, headliner, and the space behind the seats. Nothing was left untouched.

Carlex also customized the McLaren’s exterior with the noticeable painted eagle wings on the side of the 720S. The theme for the entire car, according to Carlex, revolved around “a history motif of 16th to 18th century "winged" Polish cavalry.” The design is subtle that blends well with the exterior color and the exterior carbon-fiber package from the factory. The interior also received the carbon-fiber pack.

Other than the customized aesthetics, this 720S is otherwise standard. The biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).

We’ve covered a host of other Carlex Design projects such as the Ferrari 488 Spider bathed in blue leather and Alcantara. The company’s creations are both unique and fascinating, even if the final product doesn’t tickle everyone’s fancy.

Source: Carlex Design