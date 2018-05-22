The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon exists to rocket down drag strips at a a fabulously quick pace, and a new video answers the burning question whether the rear-drive machine has enough performance to take down an all-wheel drive Lamborghini Huracan at the strip.

This Challenger Demon is in an understated shade of dark green similar to a Mustang Bullitt, but hue fits Dodge's muscle car really well, too. Other than a set of Mickey Thompson tires replacing the stock Nittos, the vehicle is stock, and the owner has it in the full race setup with 840 horsepower (626 kilowatts).

The Huracan LP610-4 is also stock with 602 hp (449 kW) from its 5.2-liter V10. With a 238-hp (176-kW) deficit, you might think that the Demon would blow it away at the strip. However, keep in mind that the Lamborghini weighs over 700 pounds (318 kilograms) less than the Challenger, and the all-wheel-drive system provides a traction advantage, especially off the line.

These two machines line up for three races, and here's a spoiler for the first run – the Lambo wins. The Demon driver spins the wheels, and the Huracan speeds away. Even with the error, the Challenger covers the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds, but the Lamborghini does it in 10.7 seconds. Check out the video to see if the Demon if faster if the tires properly hook up to the asphalt.

The Demon can be exercised, though, especially if the driver has problems getting traction. In a recent video, the Dodge lined up against a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with drag radials, and the 'Vette took victory by covering the quarter mile in 10.2 seconds versus a surprisingly slow 11.59 seconds from the Challenger.

Given its performance and one-year production run, the Demon could go down as a vehicle that gains a mystique over time, like the Buick GNX or 1969 COPO Camaro. Dodge will sell the final one at an auction in late June.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube