The grandfather of performance SUVs meets his successor.

Everyone’s talking about the new Lamborghini Urus – arguably the first production super-SUV in the world. Despite being based on a platform shared with a mainstream model like the Audi Q7, it should deliver supercar experience behind the wheel thanks to a number of important tech features and a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine with 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.

We love the LM002:

Today it’s natural to have an SUV model in your lineup, no matter if you are a performance brand like Porsche and Maserati, or a mass marque like Skoda and Volkswagen. But the forefather of all performance SUVs comes from the same manufacturer that produces the Urus – Lambo with the monstrous LM002. If you are still wondering how a niche supercar automaker decided to build such a vehicle in the 1980s, let the company’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, explain its basic concept in a new video from Fifth Gear.

“It was a great innovative project, which gave us a chance to share the super sport approach that was part of the Lamborghini heritage together with a different spec of a car, used for different purposes. The LM002 was produced in 300 units and that once again is in line with the strategy of Lamborghini – as always we needed to be sure that our products have a value,” he says.

The LM002 is indeed a true Lambo in its DNA. With a 5.2-liter V12 under the hood and 444 hp (331 kW), it had a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of around eight seconds — not that bad for a 2.7-tonne car, in the mid-1980s. An even more powerful 7.2-liter V12 was also optionally available.

In fact, the project for a high-riding Lamborghini started in the 1970s, when the Italian automaker launched the Project Cheetah. It was born with the aim of delivering rugged off road capabilities via all-wheel drive and a Chrysler V8 engine mounted in the rear, but eventually the vehicle received a Countach-sourced motor.

Source: Fifth Gear on YouTube

